Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Thursday night railed against gender-neutral descriptions of parenting before pivoting to declare that there is a “fertility” problem in America, for which he blamed Democrats.

Citing White House guidance to avoid labeling all birthing individuals “mothers,” Carlson said that the left is “offended by fertility and nature and the idea that people reproduce.” He also expressed indignation over the fact that Americans have been waiting longer and longer to have their first child.

He and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” guest Victor Davis Hanson also discussed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has said in the past that people her age — and she herself — worry about bringing a child into today’s turbulent world.

“It’s sad, even sad for Sandy Cortez, you know? Kind of missing the best part, the fun part,” said Carlson.

Hanson, meanwhile, said people who don’t want to reproduce “have the minds of children” and called Ocasio-Cortez “a good example of a person who’s suffering from prolonged adolescence.”

‘She said she doesn’t want to have children because of climate change,” Hanson said. “It’s a phenomenon. I don’t know if it’s because of $1.7 trillion in student debt or the economy, but they just don’t want take off their training wheels and go out experience life and its adventures and dangers.”

Watch Carlson’s and Hanson’s discussion above.