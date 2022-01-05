Tucker Carlson Criticizes Outdoor Appearances of Masked Biden and Unmasked AOC on the Same Show

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lambasted two Democratic politicians Monday night, which was not unusual. What was noteworthy was that he went after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for not wearing a mask on a recent trip to Florida, and President Joe Biden for wearing one on the beach in Delaware.

Both politicians were outside in the photographs that showed them without and with a mask.

“Here’s Biden on the beach last week. He’s outside. It’s a breezy day. There’s no one around but his triple-vaxxed wife — the woman he claims to share a bed with. You’d think Joe Biden would consider this a safe environment, but no. There he is wearing his little surgical mask as he walks through the sand,” he quipped, adding, “What, you’ve got to ask yourself, does Joe Biden imagine is going to hurt him and how is the little mask supposed to help?”

Carlson branded the mask-wearing “completely bonkers,” “textbook hysteria” and “a kind of mental illness.”

When he went after Ocasio-Cortez, he pointed out she went to Florida for the New Year’s holiday and said “she didn’t wear a mask. She got caught on video not wearing a mask and got attacked.”

Ocasio-Cortez did, in fact, face criticism for going maskless outside, though it largely came from conservatives who, among other things, expressed displeasure that her boyfriend’s feet were also visible in the photo of her at an outdoor dining table.