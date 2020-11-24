Tucker Carlson Freaks Out Over Biden’s ‘Woke’ Cabinet Picks (Video)

Tucker Carlson was unusually animated on Tuesday night as he spent his entire opening segment on his Fox News show shrieking about Joe Biden’s cabinet picks. As usual, the rant was filled with falsehoods from the very beginning.

“So here’s a question for you: what does Joe Biden believe? What are his plans for our country? Well it’s hard to comprehend this, but the truth is we still don’t know the answers to those most basic questions. We don’t,” Tucker disingenuously complained. “Somehow Joe Biden made it through an entire presidential campaign, most of the year, without telling us. A partisan press corps let him get away with it. That may be the single most dishonest thing that has ever happened in American politics.”

It’s ironic that Tucker would make such a dramatic statement, since in reality it’s Carlson himself being extremely dishonest here. In truth, Biden’s team published a robust platform from the get-go, and posted it on his website for everyone to see — it’s the first result if you search “Biden agenda” in Google.

Donald Trump, by contrast, literally just recycled his 2016 platform without any updates.

But Tucker barreled ahead with even more bizarre rhetoric, claiming that Biden hiding his agenda in plain sight on his website somehow qualifies as rigging the election in some sense.

“If you’re looking for election rigging, there you go. Tens of millions of people voted for a candidate who wasn’t real. They voted for a ghost with a whitened smile,” Tucker said.

“They had no idea who this man was. They had no idea who they were voting for or what he might do if he got elected. But at the urging of the media they voted for him anyway. And so now the rest of us get to find out what they voted for.”

From there, Tucker honed in on Biden’s cabinet picks.

“Joe Biden has started to assemble his cabinet. So we’re going to go by his choices to let us know what we can expect. And what is emerging so far as of tonight looks a lot like the HR department at a large left-wing multinational,” Tucker cried.

“Heaps of woke, authoritarian social policy mixed with a corporatist economic agenda. So the rest of us will get stern lectures about our moral failings — those never end — while a small group of highly connected people will get even richer. Does that sound familiar to you? If Jeff Bezos and the Google guys took over the entire US government, and effectively they have, this is what it would look like.

From there, Tucker went after each of Biden’s cabinet picks one by one, seething through the list for the next ten minutes until his first guest appeared.

You can watch the quoted portion of Tuesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded up at the top of this article.