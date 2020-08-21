Tucker Carlson Insists that Joe Biden ‘Is NOT Going to Hurt You’ (Video)

The Democratic National Convention is over, with Joe Biden giving his nomination speech Thursday night. And Biden’s speech drew praise from basically everyone — including from Fox News pundits. But not from Tucker Carlson, who on Friday delivered a rant about Biden that sounded like something that might have been written before Biden actually delivered the speech.

“Still, even now, very few people take Joe Biden seriously. Why is that? Well if you’ve seen Biden talk, you know why: he is fading. That’s not a partisan point, it’s not intended to be cruel — it’s true. 77-years-olds generally are not meant to lead large countries. 77 is not the prime of life, it is old age,” said Tucker, who supports the presidency of the 74-year-old Donald Trump.

“Vigor declines over the course of a lifetime, particularly in men. Joe Biden has grown weak. That’s why we don’t take him seriously. But as it turns out, there’s another way to look at Joe Biden’s decline. It’s a perspective that hasn’t occurred to most Republicans, but clearly it’s at the center of the Democrats election strategy.”

Tucker went on an on like this, delivering quip after quip about Biden’s age. Something that no doubt thrilled his elderly audience — the vast majority of his audience is over 55 years old.

“Yes, Joe Biden is slowing down. For 50 years he couldn’t stop talking, now he has trouble starting sentences. He forgets words, he misname states, occasionally he mistakes his sister for his wife. Every time he gets confused, Biden grins in that charming way old people do when they know they’re losing it,” Tucker continued, before (perhaps accidentally) complimenting him.

“So yes, Joe Biden has gotten a little daffy, but for that very reason he’s not going to hurt you,” Carlson said. “There’s nothing threatening about him. He’s not aggressive, or overly ambitious. In a time of chaos and shouting, it might be comforting to be led by a man who talks about record players and wears slippers with the socks attached.

“That’s the actual message. The subtext of the Biden campaign. No one in the Democratic party will say it out loud, no one ever will, but Biden’s handlers understand that his punchiness could be his biggest asset because Biden is so obviously ineffective, he’s harmless. Because he is passive, you assumes he is well-meaning. You wouldn’t put Joe Biden in charge of your dinner reservations, but on the other hand, he’s probably not going to send you to an internment camp.”

You can watch the relevant portion of Friday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News in the video embedded in this article.