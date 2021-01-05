Even as we experience an extremely tumultuous period in American history, Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson has been talking about UFOs and aliens more than usual lately, with new UFO segments coming almost weekly at this point. And in his first new show of 2021, Tucker was at it again, this time focusing on a weird provision of the COVID-19 relief bill.

“Speaking of conspiracy theories that actually have truth at the bottom of them, the corona relief bill the president signed last month contains a provision that hasn’t gotten a lot of attention. It directs the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the secretary of defense and the heads of other agencies, to disclose what they know about UFOs within 180 days,” Tucker said, apparently saying that conspiracy theories about UFOs have the same validity as those utterly baseless conspiracy claims that Joe Biden somehow stole the presidential election.

As he often does when he talks about potential space aliens, Tucker had on UFO fan Nick Pope to talk about it.

“What do you think we’re likely to learn? Will they obey, is the first question. Will they actually tell us what they know, and if they do, what will they tell us?” Tucker asked Pope.

The answer, according to Pope, is probably nothing.

“This is gonna be a very interesting year for UFOs, that’s for sure, Tucker. And yes, they will definitely have to produce this report within 180 days, so we can get this by late June,” Pope said, before getting to the catch.

“It has to be unclassified, but can have a classified annex. So the answer, what the public will get, maybe not a lot.”

Yes, you read that right. The only stuff that can be made public in this report is unclassified info. So those of you at home likely won’t get any new information of any kind of substance from this.

That didn’t temper Tucker or Pope’s enthusiasm for this whole deal though.

“But what the Senate Intelligence Committee, the Armed Services Committee will get, hopefully a whole lot more,” Pope said. “And hopefully a whole lot more and hopefully some answers to these questions that we’ve been asking for months now. What is going on in our airspace? What has the US Navy been encountering? And what is it that has been in these classified briefings that we know some senators have already had?”

Pope did have one useful piece of info to share though: the reason why the government is doing this.

“What the intelligence committee want to know is — everything in government is fragmented — they want to know who knows what. They want a single official named and put in charge of all this. And this is going to include FBI by the way as well as the military and the intelligence community. We want answers,” Pop told Tucker.

For his part, Tucker was pretty impatient about the report.

“And I don’t want to wait till June. Why don’t they do it tomorrow morning and finally declassify the rest of the Warren Commission report while they’re at it?” Tucker said.

The Warren Commission, for those who aren’t familiar, is the investigation of the assassination of President Kennedy that was commissioned by President Johnson in 1963.

The Warren Commission report was actually never classified, and has been public since it was released in its entirety in 1964. What Tucker is likely referring to here is the supporting documentation for the report, almost all of which has been public info for the past three years. The final set of documents is currently set to become public in October.

You can watch the quoted portion of Monday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded up at the top of this article.