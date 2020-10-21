Tucker Carlson Is Obsessed With Whether Chris Cuomo Wears a Mask (Video)

While Tucker Carlson often complains about the media — of which he is a member — he rarely rants about specific rival TV personalities for more than a few seconds. But there’s one notable exception to that trend: CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who Tucker has repeatedly gone after over his mask discipline.

“You cannot impose rules you refuse to follow. People will not put up with that over time. It’s too infuriating. And yet these people can’t help themselves,” Tucker complained. “Tonight we’ve got an amazing example of this. It’s a story worth putting in the museum of hypocrisy right next to Bernie Sanders’s private jet and the automatic weapons Mike Bloomberg’s bodyguards carry.

“This is a good one. The protagonist of this story, as is so often the case, is one Christopher Charles Cuomo, primetime anchor on CNN, brother of a sitting governor. Chris Cuomo really believes in masks, really believes with sincere religious intensity. If there was a shrine to the patron saint of paper surgical masks somewhere in the countryside of Portugal, Chris Como would go there each summer. He would crawl on his knees if he had to, such is his devotion.”

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” then pulled up a few clips of Cuomo, on television, effusively requesting that viewers at home wear a mask.

In one clip, Cuomo says: “If we care about doing the right things — I wear a mask for you as much as I wear it for me. I had the disease.”

In another: “You need to wear a damn mask. And you have to take care of other people in your community. And it’s gotta be about us because the help’s not gonna come from above.”

Tucker kept up the dry sarcasm after the clip.

“‘I wear a mask for you as much as I wear it for me.’ Chew on that for a minute. It’s a powerful statement, if you think about it. Shades the Beatitudes, maybe the Letter from Birmingham Jail,” Tucker said.

“It’s deep. This man is suffering for us and for our sake, and all on a cable news salary. There’s something holy about that. But the question is: it real?”

Tucker has repeatedly claimed that the mask requirements and lockdowns are a scheme by liberals — the same liberals who Tucker said during this episode currently “rule” the United States even though Donald Trump is president and Republicans control the Senate — to control the population. A judge recently ruled that Carlson is not a credible source of news.

You can watch the relevant portion of Wednesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News in the video embedded in this article.