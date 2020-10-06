Tucker Carlson: It’s ‘Politically Motivated Hysteria’ to Worry About Trump Spreading COVID (Video)

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 7.5 million Americans and killed more than 210,000, but Tucker Carlson insisted it’s “irrational” to be worried about it. Carlson, who claimed on numerous occasions this summer that Black Lives Matter protesters “will come for you,” said concern about COVID-19, and in particular Donald Trump’s behavior since he tested positive for the virus last week, is just fearmongering.

“Trump survived, so can we,” Tucker said during the opening segment of Tuesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Though Trump is still symptomatic and contagious and has not actually overcome his COVID-19 infection yet. Trump can still spread the virus. Tucker never acknowledged that fact, but went on even so.

“Don’t let it dominate your life, Trump said. That’s advice you’d give your own children. But for the people whose power derives from our fear, it was a threat. They need you to be afraid,” Tucker said. “Perpetually. Otherwise, you won’t obey them. So, of course, they were enraged by what Trump said.”

Carlson was extra lively on Tuesday night, full of sarcastic quips and an angry, condescending tone as he mocked anchors and pundits from other news networks for caring about this topic.

“Encouraging hope in your country is now ‘heartless.’ Staying cheerful is an insult to the rest of us. Our leaders have an obligation to confirm our most irrational fears. That’s what compassion looks like,” Tucker continued.

“That’s what they’re telling us. It’s deranged but it’s also recognizable. It reminds you of the many ghouls in Washington who forced our military to wage pointless wars around the Middle East, but when you point out how destructive all of that has been they whip around and accuse you of insulting the memory of our soldiers. That is the thousands of unfortunate young Americans who have died in their pointless wars.”

Tucker Carlson supported the war in Iraq in 2003. And it was the Republican Bush administration who locked the U.S. into these struggles in the Middle East.

“They wreck our economy with lockdowns. They keep our children stunted and ignorant by shutting down their schools. They drive our entire country to the brink of madness with politically motivated hysteria, but if you dare to say a word about it, if you dare to complain in any way, you are the monster. In fact you’re a killer,” Tucker complained. “Watch this blow-dried cable news wonder lose control of himself because somebody in the scene and control room played video of Donald Trump taking off his mask.”

In the clip, we see CNN anchor John Berman talking about the video Tucker mentioned. As it plays, Berman says: “Take it off. Please don’t even put it on the screen. Please take it off because that’s gonna kill people.”

Tucker kept going.

“He whipped his mask off in front of the American people, he dropped his mask. It’s like pornography. Actually it’s worse than pornography. Pornography’s fine, that’s on Twitter. Pornographers are loyal donors to the Democratic Party, they’re virtuous,” Carlson said. “This is a deeper crime than that. Taking your mask off effectively is questioning corona theology, and anyone who does that has committed an act of spiritual obscenity.”

After more clips of news anchors expressing their displeasure with Trump’s rhetoric about COVID-19, Tucker made an odd comparison.

“If Kim Jong-il somehow mated with Dracula, their demonic spawn, the leering blood-surping incubus they created, would still be less awful, less harmful to this nation, than a video of Donald Trump assuring you that everything’s gonna be okay in the end,” Tucker ranted.

You can watch the quoted portion of Tuesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded in this article.