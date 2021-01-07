Donald Trump incited a large group of his supporters to assault and occupy the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, a landmark event that so captivated the world that CNN had its best TV ratings ever. But Tucker Carlson said on Thursday night on his Fox News show that he thinks maybe now is a good time for everyone to relax with their fixation on Trump.

Nevermind that Trump has spent the two months since he lost the election to Joe Biden spreading lies about election fraud and encouraging supporters to take action to remedy that non-existent fraud, culminating in Wednesday’s violent display that led to the deaths of five people, including one police officer who was a victim of the mob.

Instead, Tucker thinks everyone is too worried about Trump. “You’ve got to wonder about where our country is putting all of its energy,” he said.

This was the subject of the opening monologue of Thursday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Yesterday, President Trump told a group of his supporters to head to the US Capitol building. Many of them did. While they were there, some of Trump’s supporters pushed over police barricades, crawled through broken windows and made a mess inside,” Tucker said, acknowledging that Trump fans were responsible for the violence and bypassing the right-wing conspiracy theory that the whole thing was a false flag by “antifa.”

“Within minutes of all of this, virtually every powerful person in the country erupted in rage at Donald Trump. Business leaders demanded that Trump be removed from office immediately under the 25th Amendment. Members of Congress clamored to impeach Donald Trump,” Tucker whined.

“At least one Democrat suggested that anyone in Congress who supported Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud must be expelled. Meanwhile, the media set about denouncing Donald Trump as a terrorist and a murderer, etc. We could go on, but that’s a rough recap of the last 24 hours.”

Tucker’s takeaway from all that? Everybody is too focused on Trump.

“What do you notice about every news story on that list? They’re all about Donald Trump. Every one of them. The people in charge of every institution in American life now spend all day talking about Donald Trump. You may not have noticed, because that’s not very different from any other day over the past five years,” Tucker said.

“Since the moment he announced for office, it has been all about Donald Trump, all of the time. And the effect on us has been noticeable. We’ve gone from being this big, sprawling, continental country with an enormous span of concerns and interests, to a kind of sweaty, airless chat room of 330 million people, all of whom are simultaneously focused with monomaniacal intensity on a single man, Donald Trump.”

Tucker then encouraged his viewers to exercise some self-care by ignoring Trump’s ongoing attempts to overthrow American democracy.

“That is not healthy, no matter how you feel about Trump. And by the way, we’re not attacking him. Very few media outlets have been more supportive of Donald Trump’s 2016 agenda than this show has been. We agreed with his ideas then, we agree with them now,” Tucker said, implying he supports Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud.

“But at some point you’ve got to wonder about where our country is putting all of its energy. Is any single president, anyone, worth all of this time and attention?”

Considering that a mob of Trump supporters, inspired by his calls to action, assaulted the United States Capitol building on Wednesday, the answer to Tucker’s rhetorical question is a resounding yes.

You can watch the quoted portion of Thursday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded up at the top of this article.