Former Trump DOJ official Jeff Clark is in hot water for his efforts to help the former president in his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

So much so that federal agents armed with a warrant for potentially incriminating electronic communications or other images and information served the warrant in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Naturally, Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson had Clark on to get to the bottom of things — at the end of a day that also featured testimony excoriating Clark to the Jan. 6 House committee.

Among all the details of an eventful two days, it was one that stood out most for Carlson — the fact the agents who served the warrant on Clark’s house would not let him go back inside to properly attire himself, with pants.

Tucker and his staff were so taken aback by the feds’ seeming lack of courtesy for Clark they featured the move in a “Jeff Clark Was in His Pajamas … ” headline as the former DOJ official recounted his story. You can see a screen shot of that at the top of this post.

“So yesterday at about — just before 7 a.m., there was loud banging at my door, insistent banging,” Clark said in the Tucker Carlson appearance. “So I just rushed down as fast as I could.”

Clark said he knew immediately who his visitors were.

“I opened the door,” Clark continued, “and asked for the courtesy to be able to put some pants on and was told, ‘No, you’ve got to come outside.'”

At that, Carlson’s intent gaze turns into an amazed look of emoji-like surprise as his eyes pop open and his eyebrows shoot into his forehead.

But he lets Clark continue.

“So I came outside, they swept the house,” Clark said. “Eventually, they let me go back inside and put the pants on. But then, you know, by my count at one point, you know, 12 agents and two Fairfax County police officers went into my house, searched it for three-and-a-half hours. They even brought along something, Tucker, I’ve never seen before or heard of — a electronic-sniffing dog.”

The search and seizure was part of a Department of Justice investigation into efforts to unlawfully reverse the 2020 presidential election, acts that are being simultaneously probed by the special Jan. 6 House committee, which held another hearing Thursday.

Clark is a former Trump-appointed assistant attorney general who the former president tried to install as the head attorney general as other officials refused to help Trump perpetuate The Big Lie and an overturning of Joe Biden’s election.

In February, Clark appeared before the Jan 6. committee and pleaded the Fifth Amendment 100 times during a two-hour deposition. On Thursday, details emerged in the committee’s hearings about a proposal spearheaded by Trump and Clark that suggested the DOJ send letters to state legislatures demanding they reseat electors, citing nonexistent voter fraud.

The idea was ultimately unsuccessful.