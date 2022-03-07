Tucker Carlson Says America Is Literally at War With Russia and Trump Was Impeached to Make It Happen (Video)

Tucker Carlson on Monday night offered some interesting thoughts about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine that amounted to a complex conspiracy theory about the Russian invasion.

Tucker Carlson accused the Joe Biden administration of actively goading Russia into invading Ukraine. He further claimed that this is the end result of a nefarious scheme by Democrats and even some Republicans to get the U.S. into a war with Russia that even included the first impeachment of Donald Trump. Also, Tucker Carlson said that the U.S. already is at war with Russia. It was a lot.

“The Biden administration just inserted itself, with force, into the middle of a hot war between two foreign powers. That means the United States is now an active participant in a war,” Tucker Carlson said during the opening segment of his Fox News show on Monday.

“We are at war with Russia,” he added. It probably should be said however, that we actually aren’t at war with Russia, and so far the Biden administration has rejected suggestions, like establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, that would actually bring about such a war.

“Whether or not that war has been officially declared, whether or not Congress has authorized that war, all of that is irrelevant. That war is happening right now as we watch,” Tucker Carlson continued.

Now you might be wondering how that can be possible since we haven’t sent troops to Ukraine, which was invaded, unprovoked, by Russia two weeks ago. The answer, according to Tucker Carlson, is that Biden administration is actively concealing it from Americans.

Carlson basically blamed Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on America, claiming it’s because Democrats in particular specifically want a war with Russia, and getting Ukraine to join NATO was the means to do this. Of course, Ukraine has not joined NATO and earlier this year, NATO leaders basically rejected, for now, Ukraine’s wish to join NATO.

Tucker then accused Biden of specifically sending Vice President Kamala Harris to Ukraine in order to provoke Russia into invading. Then he claimed that the impeachment Trump in 2019 — for trying to blackmail the country into falsifying evidence of misbehavior by Biden’s son, Hunter Biden — happened because Trump refused “to back a proxy war.”

“At a public press event at the Munich Security Conference, Kamala Harris encouraged Ukraine to become a member of NATO: ‘I appreciate and admire President Zelensky’s desire to join NATO.” Message? “Up yours, Vladimir Putin. Go ahead and invade Ukraine.’ And of course, Vladimir Putin did that just days later,” Tucker Carlson said.

“So, the invasion was no surprise to the Biden administration. They knew that would happen. That was the point of the exercise. We watched all this happen. We missed it. How? Honestly, because it was insane. And therefore very hard to take seriously. Why in the world would the United States intentionally seek war with Russia? How could we possibly benefit from that war? We still don’t know the answer to that question,” Tucker Carlson continued.

“But it is obvious that permanent Washington has been fixated on war with Russia for a very long time. A couple of years ago, you may remember, we’d forgotten, they impeached a sitting president. Why? For threatening to withhold military aid to President Zelensky of Ukraine. Failing to back a proxy war in Ukraine was the one thing Donald Trump was not allowed to do as president. Again, they impeached him for it. And no one said much about it, even in his own party, because of course, they supported war with Russia too. Maybe even more than the Democrats did,” Tucker Carlson added.

In addition, Tucker Carlson said that war with Russia is a desire of “Permanent Washington,” which includes Republicans and Democrats. You can watch the whole thing below: