Far-right extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, incited by Donald Trump. Seeing as this shocking development was just about the only news topic of the day — even with the Democrats winning both Georgia Senate seats — Tucker Carlson opened his Fox News show on Wednesday by defending the right-wing rioters, demanding that everyone consider their point of view in all this. And, in particular, he defended the woman who was shot and killed during the riot.

The woman, reportedly a Trump supporter Ashley Babbitt from San Diego, was among a those members of the mob who were attempting to break through a barricaded door — she was shot by a guard through the door’s glass window.

“What can we learn from this? It’s not enough to call it a tragedy. Imagine for a second getting the call and learning that was your daughter. The last time you spoke to her, she was heading to Washington for a political rally. Now, she’s dead. You’ll never talk to her again. Seriously, imagine that. If you have children, it will put you in the right frame of mind,” Tucker said.

“That’s what we’re watching. And we may be watching a lot more of it in the coming days. Political violence begets political violence. That is always true. It is an iron law. It never changes. And we have to be against that. No matter who commits the violence or under what pretext.”

Tucker continued: “No matter how many self-interested demagogues assurance the violence is justified or necessary, as they have been assuring us, lying to us for the past six months. We have a duty to oppose all of this. Not simply because political violence kills other people’s children, which it does. But because in the end, it doesn’t work.”

Aside from his defense of Babbit, Tucker spent much of his opening segment saying we need to hear out the concerns of those who stormed the Capitol building.

The conservative mob took the Capitol with minimal resistance from police, and spent a large chunk of the day occupying the building. They managed to successfully disrupt the joint session of Congress that had convened to certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the presidential election, at least temporarily.

But once police eventually cleared the building, Congress reconvened late in the evening to proceed with the vote count.

You can watch the quoted portion of Wednesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded up at the top of this article.