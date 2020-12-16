Tucker Carlson Says Dr Jill Biden Is ‘Borderline Illiterate’ (Video)

Tucker Carlson has spent sizable portions of his show every night this week complaining about incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden using the “doctor” title before her name. On Wednesday he went on a lengthy rant about her PhD dissertation, calling it “our national shame.”

“So contrary to what you may have read, Dr. Jill Biden is not a healer,” Tucker began his rant, though it’s not clear where anyone would have read that since she has not ever claimed to be a medical doctor.

“She’s not allowed to write prescriptions. She wouldn’t know what to do with your appendix. Dr. Jill has an education degree from some school in Delaware, and you’re supposed to find that highly impressive. She could be a surgeon general!”

Tucker then, after spending all week ripping Dr. Biden for using the title she earned, claimed that while “many have laughed at the apparent absurdity of this, but we took it seriously because that’s our job.”

And from there Tucker seethed as he railed against the new First Lady. He said that he and his staff read her college dissertation.

“And what did we discover when we did that? We’re going to give it to you in a diagnosis: Dr Jill needs reading classes. Either that or she’s borderline illiterate,” Tucker complained. “There are typos everywhere, including in the first graf of the introduction. Dr. Jill can’t write. She can’t really think clearly either. Parts of the dissertation seem to be written in a foreign language using English words. They’re essentially pure nonsense like pig latin or dogs barking.

“The whole thing is just incredibly embarrassing, and not simply to poor illiterate Jill Biden, but to the college that considers this crap scholarship. Embarrassing in fact, to our entire system of higher education, to the nation itself. Jill Biden’s doctoral dissertation is our national shame.”

Tucker hasn’t always been this hostile to doctorate holders who use their title even though they aren’t surgeons. In the past, his standards on this topic have varied.

Back in September, a judge ruled that Tucker Carlson is not a credible source of news.

You can watch the quoted portion of Wendesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded up at the top of this article.