Tucker Carlson Claims a Demon ‘Mauled’ Him While He Was Sleeping

Tucker Carlson says he was mauled by a demon in a video that was released on Thursday, which happens to be Halloween.

When asked if the demon attack happened “in the milieu of journalism,” former Fox News anchor told John Heers of the “Christianities?” YouTube channel, “No, in my bed at night and I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs in the bed and mauled, physically mauled.”

“In a spiritual attack by a demon?” asks the interviewer. “Yeah, by a demon,” Carlson says.

The two men are standing in a woodsy setting when the camera cuts to a humble cabin, implying that that’s where the alleged incident took place a year and a half ago. We see footage of a few black and white dogs — who apparently fell down on the job as watch dogs — followed by Carlson shooting a rifle from inside the cabin at … whatever’s out there.

He says that his attacker was “something unseen that left claw marks on my sides,” and that the marks are “still there.” He adds that he woke up, unable to breathe, but found that his wife and dogs — who are very light sleepers — had not woken up.

He elaborates, “I had these terrible pains on my rib cage and my shoulder,” and saw that he had “four claw marks on either side, underneath my arms and on my left shoulder and they’re bleeding… actual claw marks.”

Carlson adds, with a laugh, “I sleep on my side, so I wasn’t clawing myself. I don’t have long nails. And [the marks] didn’t fit my hands anyway. But yeah, that happened.”

The newsman continues that he’d never heard of anything like that happening, but, “I knew it was spiritual immediately.” He says he still does not understand “to this day” exactly what happened. The following day, he thought it was all a dream.. until he saw blood on his sheets.

He called his assistant, an Evangelical Christian, who told him, “Yeah, yeah, that happens. People are attacked in their bed by demons.”

Carlson relates that he was then “seized with a very intense desire to read the Bible.” Nowhere in the nearly 4-minute clip does Carlson show off his supposed scars from the hellish nocturnal encounter.