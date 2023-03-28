Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham Among Who’s Who of Fox News on Dominion Lawsuit Witness List

Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have made Fox News’ witness list for its defamation trial against Dominion Voting Systems.

On Tuesday, a legal filing submitted by the network revealed a slew of people for it submitted as potential witnesses in the $1.6 billion lawsuit against the network. Among them were several Fox News other personalities including Bret Baier, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News president Jay Wallace also made the list. The company also named its now-fired employee Abby Grossberg, who the company dropped after the senior producer claimed in court documents that she was forced to provide misleading testimony in the Dominion case.

In addition, the list also named Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan. The witness list is part of the ongoing battle, which came after Dominion sued Fox in 2021, alleging its hosts and networks falsely reported that Dominion’s machines rigged the 2020 presidential election.