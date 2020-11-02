Donald Trump has made a habit out of playing “YMCA” by the Village People at the end of his rallies. He’s been caught on camera dancing very badly, his feet never moving, at a number of these events, and has consequently been widely mocked for it. It’s become enough of a thing, in fact, that “SNL” even did an entire Weekend Update segment about it a couple weeks back. Tucker Carlson, though, didn’t have any criticism of Trump’s bad dancing when he showed a surprisingly lengthy montage of it during his show on Monday.

Midway through the show, Tucker mocked Kamala Harris’ name, something that happens often on his show. And then, before pivoting to a commercial break, introduced what he called “perhaps the most important video we’ve seen in quite some time.” And what followed was 80 seconds straight of Trump doing his terrible dance — it’s pretty much the same every time — to “YMCA.”

Tucker’s voice, it should be noted, was dripping with irony. This is certainly just some kind of joke at the expense of people who have made fun of Trump for his continued insistence on doing his little dance even though he’s bad at it. But Tucker didn’t say anything else about it, so it’s hard to know what exactly the joke is supposed to me.

You can watch the montage, should you want to do that, in the video embedded at the top of this article.

Speaking of rallies, Tucker spent the opening portion of his show talking about one specific rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend, and how the people who attended it are fans of Trump.

“Millions of Americans sincerely love Donald Trump. They love him in spite of everything they’ve heard, they love him often in spite of himself. They’re not deluded — they don’t exactly who Trump is. They love him anyway. They love Donald Trump because no one else loves them,” Carlson said.

“Whatever Donald Trump’s faults, he is better than the rest of the people in charge,” Tucker went on. “Donald Trump, in other words, is and has always been a living indictment of the people who run this country. That was true four years ago when Trump came out of nowhere to win the presidency, and it’s every bit as true right now. Maybe even more true than it’s ever been.”

Donald Trump is currently the president of the United States, and thus is currently the person who is running this country.