Conservative TV pundits continue to defend Donald Trump’s repeated false claims that he won the presidential election — in reality, Joe Biden won — Tucker Carlson and his ilk have shifted some of their focus to demonizing Rev. Raphael Warnock, who’s up for one of the Senate seats in Georgia’s dueling runoff elections in January.

But as Tucker complained about Warnock in the second segment of his Fox News show on Wednesday night, he had a pretty hard time pronouncing a big word.

“Well, for the next six weeks the entire political world — all the consultants and donors and the blow-dried dumbos on TV — are all headed to Georgia,” said Tucker, a guy on TV.

“On January 5th, Georgia will have two runoff elections that will decide the balance of power in the Senate. If Democrats take both those seats, they will have total control over the entire federal government. We don’t need to tell you that they’ll change the country — they’re saying they will change the country forever if they do that. So, it’s a big deal.”

Though there are two runoff elections in Georgia, one with a white Democratic candidate and one with a Black Democratic candidate, Tucker decided to complain about the Black candidate, Rev. Warnock. Tucker called him racist, and attacked his Christian faith.

“Now a few weeks ago, we told you about one of the two Democrats who’s up for election in these races. He’s a man called the ‘Reverend’ Raphael Warnock,” Tucker said as he did finger quotes around “reverend.”

“The Democratic Party establishment loves this man. They lined up for him months ago. And that happened in spite of, or perhaps because of, an inconvert, an incontr– Can’t pronounce the word.”

Tucker was trying to say “incontrovertible.” But since he couldn’t pronounce that, he opted for a shorter, easier way of saying it: “An obvious fact.”

“For the past 15 years Warnock used his platform as a pastor to condemn the United States and the people who live here. In 2015, for example, he compared cops to gangs and thugs. Watch,” Carlson said.

Then “Tucker Carlson Tonight” pulled up a clip in which Warnock says: “You can wear all kinds of colors and be a thug. You can sometimes wear the colors of the state and behave like a thug.”

“So cops make cups make no money, they get shot a lot, everyone hates them, they protect our families, and here he is denouncing them,” Tucker went on after the clip. Police actually earn above-average salaries.

Then Carlson called Warnock racist, and lied to his audience about something else Warnock said.

“No one in the Democratic Party has condemned that. They haven’t said a word about it. They also said nothing about Warnock’s demand that Americans repent for their quote whiteness,” Tucker whined, even though Warnock never said that. “Now, there’s nothing more racist than saying something like that. Try switching the races around if you don’t believe it. But Warnock said it proudly out loud in church back in 2016.”

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” then pulled up the clip in question, in which Warnock declared that “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness.” Which is not what Tucker falsely claimed Warnock had said.

In the rest of the clip, Warnock made a pretty compelling declaration about the state of America in the age of Donald Trump.

“And if it is true that a man who has dominated the news and poisoned the discussion for months needs to repent, then it is doubly true that a nation that can produce such a man and make his vitriol go viral needs to repent,” Rev. Warnock said.

You can watch the quoted portion of Wednesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded at the top of this article.