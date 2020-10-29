Tucker Carlson Suggests Foul Play Involved With Temporarily Missing UPS Package (Video)

Tucker Carlson spent a few minutes on Thursday night following up on the case of his briefly missing alleged secret information about Hunter Biden that his producer in New York has tried to mail to him in California. Tucker had claimed on Wednesday that the documents were stolen, but that didn’t turn out to be true — they just got lost in a sorting facility in New York, and UPS found the package on Thursday morning. But Tucker’s follow-up implied that there might have been a conspiracy involved somehow.

Tucker began by noting that “of course we made a copy of those files before we sent them, because we’re careful,” addressing a common joke at his expense over this story — Carlson left out that detail on Wednesday night, leaving viewers to infer that there were no copies beyond the lost one.

“We got a lot of documents from a lot of different sources all the time, but that’s especially true in an election year. before you put them on the air we have to determine first whether they’re real — these were real — whether they’re newsworthy and whether it’s legal to show them. We want to assess what we had, and we’re still assessing it. But the point is the package never arrived. proprietary reporting on the Biden family, documents sent between journalists by supposedly secure overnight mail, disappeared,” Tucker said, though a judge recently ruled that he’s not a credible news source.

Tucker then jumped straight into suggesting, but never outright declaring, that some kind of foul play or conspiracy was involved in this whole deal.

“They vanished on the same day we were conducting a heavily publicized interview based in part on documents from the Biden family. So as you can imagine we wanted to know what happened. Unfortunately, we still don’t know what happened. This morning UPS issued a press release announcing they had found our flash drive and then boasting about their customer service,” Tucker complained.

Then Carlson began detailing his show’s interactions with UPS.

“We spent a lot of the day talking to executives there. They claimed that the flash drive was found on Monday night by an hourly employee at the UPS building on 43rd Street in Manhattan. They suggested it might have been sitting on the floor there. They couldn’t prove that because, remarkably, in a room where millions of high-value packages are handled, there are no security cameras,” Tucker complained.

“That’s what they told us. UPS says the employee who found our flash drive simply dropped it on top of the supervisor’s desk. Our documents sat there undiscovered for more than 24 hours until we announced on television that they were missing. That’s their story. Obviously, we had some questions about it, but UPS executives did not answer our questions.”

Tucker then quoted UPS execs as saying: “There are no more details. Security is returning it. Apologies again that we were unable to deliver it next day at the service level you requested.”

Tucker went on.

“Our exchanges went on like this for hours. And the main question we had never changed: How did our flash drive get separated from the package that we sent it in?” Carlson complained. “That seemed like something worth knowing. The envelope was securely sealed. We know that. Two witnesses saw our producer seal it and UPS does not dispute that. Was the package torn open accidentally by a machine? That seems unlikely — UPS says that almost never happens.

“So we’re left with the obvious explanation. Someone for some reason opened our package and removed a flash drive containing documents that were damaging to the Biden family. We’d love to know who would do that and why. It would be helpful to see the envelope itself, but UPS says we can’t see it because they threw it away. So here we are. We got our flash drive back today, and that’s great, but what we’d really like are some answers.”

You can watch the quoted portion of Thursday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News in the video embedded up at the top of this article.