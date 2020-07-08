Tucker Carlson Doubles Down on Tammy Duckworth Attack, Calls Senator a ‘Coward’ (Video)

The Fox News host lambasted the wounded veteran for the second night in a row, labeling her “a fraud” who wouldn’t debate him

| July 8, 2020 @ 8:35 AM
Tucker Carlson

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Tucker Carlson doubled down on his attack of Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth Tuesday night, calling the wounded veteran a “coward” after she responded to his initial Monday night attack.

“Apparently, Tammy Duckworth saw what we said. She didn’t disagree with it, exactly. Instead, she questioned our right to criticize her at all since she was once injured while serving in the Illinois Army National Guard. That’s what passes for an argument in modern identity politics: They don’t address the points that you make. They question your right to make them at all,” the Fox News host said, referencing the Monday segment in which he lambasted the senator for saying she was open to listening to arguments in favor of removing American monuments to George Washington.

Carlson went on to point out Washington, like Duckworth, served the country in the armed forces.

Also Read: Sen Tammy Duckworth Claps Back at Tucker Carlson for Suggesting She 'Hates America'

“Geroge Washington was a genuinely great man, but to morons like Tammy Duckworth, Washington is just some old white guy who needs to be erased,” he said.

From there, he condemned Duckworth for denying a request to appear on the Tuesday show without an apology from Carlson.

“What a coward,” he said, before also labeling her “a fraud.”

Duckworth originally clapped back at Carlson Monday night after he suggested she “hates America,” reminding him of her service in the armed forces.

Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?” tweeted the Purple Heart recipient, who lost both legs while serving in Iraq.

Watch Carlson’s Fox New segment, below.

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

