Tucker Carlson: ‘There’s Nothing Trump Says That Doesn’t Frighten People’ (Video)

Tucker Carlson may not, in legal terms, be a credible source of news, but even so he rarely misses an opportunity to try to own the libs. And he raced out of the gate on his show Friday night with a rant about Thursday’s presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, praising Trump for being “tireless” while mocking Biden for being old — even though they’re very close in age.

“President Trump, believe it or not, about to take the stage for another rally tonight, this one in Pensacola, Florida. He was up late last night, he’s at it again. Say what you will, he’s tireless. We’ll be monitoring his remarks for any news, and of course we’ll bring it to you if it happens,” Tucker said.

During Trump’s rally marathon, Tucker has said that every night Trump has held one of these speeches, but “Tucker Carlson Tonight” never actually shows any of Trump’s remarks. Friday was no exception.

In any case, Tucker loved Trump’s debate performance Thursday night. Carlson praised Trump for being able to stay calm enough to express a coherent thought this time out, drawing a contrast with how Trump behaved during the chaotic first debate.

“Did you see the debate last night? Probably did. Too bad it was the last one. We learned a lot in an hour and a half — we always do. We learned that self-control pays off. Donald Trump pulled back a little bit on stage and he’s never been better than he was last night. You could understand what he was saying and that helped,” Tucker said.

“At the same time we learned that if you really want to wreck Joe Biden, let him talk without a script for two minutes. At his age that’s like the iron man. It wears him right out.”

Donald Trump is 74 years old.

Tucker continued on by mocking those who are upset by things Trump does.

“We also learned something that we already knew: Donald Trump drives a certain sort of person completely insane,” Tucker said.

“There’s nothing Trump says that doesn’t frighten people like this. He could recite the words from the happy birthday song and they would hear machine gun fire. These are highly neurotic individuals. You get the sense many of them have severe allergies and digestive problems, though of course we’re only speculating about that.”

You can peep the relevant portion of Friday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded in this article.