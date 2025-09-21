‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

It’s time to re-enter Taylor Sheridan’s universe; “Tulsa King” is back for season 3.

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Annabella Sciorra, and more — including Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr., before he heads to his own spinoff — the series returns on Sunday night for a new batch of episodes. And you might find yourself wondering, how many episodes are there? When exactly can I watch them?

Well, you can find your answers below.

When does season 3 premiere?

Season 3 of “Tulsa King” premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, Sept. 21.

How many episodes are there this season?

It appears there will be nine episodes this season.

When do new episodes come out?

“Tulsa King,” like most of the original series on Paramount+, follows the traditional weekly release, so you won’t be able to binge season three all at once. Here’s how the episode schedule shakes out this year:

Episode 1: Premieres on Sunday, Sept. 21

Premieres on Sunday, Sept. 21 Episode 2: Premieres on Sunday, Sept. 28

Premieres on Sunday, Sept. 28 Episode 3: Premieres on Sunday, Oct. 5

Premieres on Sunday, Oct. 5 Episode 4: Premieres on Sunday, Oct. 12

Premieres on Sunday, Oct. 12 Episode 5: Premieres on Sunday, Oct. 19

Premieres on Sunday, Oct. 19 Episode 6: Premieres on Sunday, Oct. 26

Premieres on Sunday, Oct. 26 Episode 7: Premieres on Sunday, Nov. 2

Premieres on Sunday, Nov. 2 Episode 8: Premieres on Sunday, Nov. 9

Premieres on Sunday, Nov. 9 Episode 9: Premieres on Sunday, Nov. 16

What is season 3 about?

Prr the official synopsis: “In season three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.”

Will season 3 be the final season?

It will not! “Tulsa King” was renewed for a fourth season just a few days before its season 3 premiere. So it’s nowhere near time to say goodbye just yet.

Watch the trailer