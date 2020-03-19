Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden

Hawaii congresswoman says coronavirus was the motivation behind suspending her campaign

| March 19, 2020 @ 8:24 AM Last Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 8:28 AM

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard dropped out of the Democratic primary race Thursday, posting a video of her announcement on Twitter.

“Today I’m suspending my presidential campaign and offering my full support to vice president Joe Biden,” she said, throwing her support behind one of the two contenders left in the race.

“After Tuesday’s election, it’s clear Democratic primary voters have chosen vice president Joe Biden to take on President Trump in the general election,” she explained, referencing the latest round of state primary elections that took place earlier in the week.

The coronavirus was the motivation behind Gabbard suspending her campaign. “I feel that the best way I can be of service at this time is to continue to work for the health and well-being for the people of Hawaii and our country, in Congress, and to stand ready to serve in uniform should the Hawaii National Guard be activated,” she said.

Gabbard did not meet requirements to appear in the past few Democratic primary debates. The most recent one, held last Sunday, included only Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Gabbard made headlines in other ways throughout her campaign: She sued former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for defamation in January. Gabbard cited Clinton’s comments about her being a “Russian asset” in the suit and sought $50 million.

Also, during the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, Gabbard, who represents Hawaii in Congress, voted “present” on both articles of impeachment. She later said the impeachment, which easily passed the House, was politically motivated.

