Tupac Shakur is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said.

A star for the late rap legend was previously announced nearly 10 years ago, but according to the Walk of Fame, the family has only now set a date for the ceremony. On Twitter, they said, “For the record, Tupac was selected in 2013, and we have been waiting for his family/estate to set a date.”

Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, Tupac’s sister, will accept the honor on behalf of Tupac, who was shot and killed in 1996.

Noted Los Angeles radio host Big Boy will emcee the ceremony. Allen Hughes, who directed a number of Tupac videos and the Hulu docuseries “Dear Mama” about Tupac and his mother Afeni Shakur will speak, as will Jamal Joseph, the author of “Tupac Shakur, Tupac Shakur Legacy.”

Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in the press release, “This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come. Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars.”

The New York-born rapper, whose hits include “Hit ’Em Up,” “California Love” and “All Eyez on Me,” also made a number of films, including “Juice,” “Poetic Justice,” and “Above the Rim.” “Bullet,” “Gridlock’d,” and “Gang Related” were released after his death.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony will be held at at 6212 Hollywood Blvd. on June 7 at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Walk of Fame’s YouTube channel.

Shakur would have turned 52 on June 16.