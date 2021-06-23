’Turner & Hooch’: See What Happened to Tom Hanks’ Character in Trailer for Disney+ Series (Video)

Disney+ gives a fresh take on the 1989 film, “Turner & Hooch,” starring Tom Hanks as Detective Turner, by continuing Hooch’s legacy within Turner’s son, U.S. Marshal Scott Turner. In this version, Hanks’ character has since died and left his son an unruly and slobbery dog named Hooch that he insisted was a reincarnation of the original Hooch.

In a trailer for the streamer’s upcoming series, “Drake and Josh” star Josh Peck plays Scott, an overwhelmed newcomer to the federal agency who is determined to focus on his career. But when his sister makes a surprise delivery of Hooch, Scott’s life turns upside down as he attempts to balance this pooch with his professional life.

After wrecking havoc in his home and career, Hooch earns some points when he leads Scott to success at work and in romance. Despite the chaos created by this untrained dog, Turner and Hooch soon become the partners in crime — much like Scott’s father in the original “Turner & Hooch.”

Besides Josh Peck, the Disney+ original series also stars Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar and Lyndsy Fonseca.

“Turner & Hooch” is a Disney+ original series produced by 20th Television. Matt Nix is creator, executive producer and writer on the series. McG is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Michael Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill and Mary Viola also serve as executive producers, and Josh Levy serves as co-executive producer.

“Turner & Hooch” will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning on July 21. Check out the official trailer above.