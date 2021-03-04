The Television Academy has hired the consulting firm ReadySet to conduct a “comprehensive evaluation” of the organization on the matters of diversity and inclusion, the academy announced Thursday.

ReadySet, a consulting firm dedicated to helping companies become more inclusive, has been tasked with developing a “strategic action plan” for the TV Academy, starting with an analysis of current policies and existing diversity initiatives.

The evaluation will survey members, leadership and staff to assess “staff and member composition, attitudes and perceptions regarding DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion], opportunities for improvement, and expansion of current practices.”

“We recognize the power of television to tell our stories, shape our conversations and influence the way that we see the world,” TV Academy chairman Frank Scherma said in a statement. “For this reason, it’s important that our industry reflect the world at large on- and off-screen. Now, more than ever, we believe we must increase visibility, equity and power for those marginalized and underrepresented in our industry. For the Academy, that work starts with our membership, leadership and staff.”

Added ReadySet founder and CEO Y-Vonne Hutchinson: “We commend this proactive stance by the Academy and are delighted to partner in this effort. Television, as a medium, has the ability to inspire us, reflect us and unite us. We believe the Television Academy is uniquely positioned to drive impactful change across the industry. We’re looking forward to working with its leadership team and membership to assist in charting a constructive and meaningful results-oriented path forward.”

The probe comes as Hollywood awards bodies have come under increased scrutiny regarding the diversity of their membership and the types of projects recognized at ceremonies like the Emmys.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is behind the frequently criticized Golden Globe Awards, recently came under fire for the complete lack of Black voters among its ranks. The organization was met with a protest led by Times Up just days before last week’s Globes telecast, where a number of honorees and presenters took the HFPA to task for its lack of diversity.