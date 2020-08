TV Academy Sets 5-Night Plan for Creative Arts Emmys, Trims 4 Categories From Primetime Emmys Telecast

The Television Academy revealed its plan for the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys on Thursday, announcing five virtual ceremonies leading up to the main Emmys telecast next month.

The first four virtual broadcasts will stream on the Emmys website on Monday, Sept. 14, through Thursday, Sept. 17, followed by a live broadcast on FXX on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Television Academy also announced that, unlike a normal year, the Emmys for Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Variety Sketch Show and variety writing and directing will not be presented on the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards telecast and will be awarded during the Creative Arts Emmys shows.

Emmys Producers Confirm Virtual Ceremony This Year

The new plan marks a departure from the typical two-night Creative Arts Emmys ceremony held in a normal year. This year’s awards were initially scheduled to be handed out on Sept. 12 and 13 until the coronavirus pandemic forced the TV Academy to call off the in-person ceremony. Bob Bain Productions will produce the Creative Arts Emmys broadcasts.

Here is how the categories will be broken up, see the full list of categories below.

Monday, September 14: Reality and Nonfiction

Tuesday, September 15: Variety

Wednesday, September 16: Scripted Night One

Thursday, September 17: Scripted Night Two

Saturday, September 19 (FXX): An eclectic mix of awards across all genres

The five ceremonies will be followed by the virtual Primetime Emmys ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, Sept. 20. Kimmel is an executive producer on the broadcast alongside Guy Carrington, Reginald Hudlin, David Jammy and Ian Stewart.

The show will be broadcast live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2020

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NONPROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2020

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING PERIOD MAKEUP AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2020

OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY OR VARIETY PROGRAM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2020

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

72nd EMMY AWARDS TELECAST – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2020

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

GOVERNORS AWARD

Surprise: "What We Do in the Shadows" FX's series adaptation of the vampire mockumetary from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi only secured two below the line nominations for its first season, but it's second outing scored a comedy series nomination. Surprise: "The Mandalorian" Drama heavyweight "Game of Thrones" was out of the running this year, leaving room for a new series to sneak in among a slew of past nominees like "Better Call Saul," "The Handmaid's Tale." Snub: Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" Odenkirk has been a perennial nominee in the lead actor category since 2015, but this year the "Better Call Saul" star was overlooked in favor of a pair of actors from "Succession." Snub: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" Moss won the award for lead actress in a drama series in 2017 and has been nominated numerous times in the past, but, like "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore and "How to Get Away with Murder" star Viola Davis, was left out this year. Surprise: Zendaya, "Euphoria" In a category comprised mostly of returning players, dark horse candidate Zendaya managed to sneak a lead actress nod for her role on the HBO drama "Euphoria." Snub: "Big Little Lies" HBO's Liane Moriarty adaptation was the belle of awards season in 2017, all but sweeping the limited series categories with its roster of big-name stars including Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. Surprise: "The Masked Singer" Fox's absurdist singing competition finally became too big for Emmy voters to ignore in Season 2, shaking up the Outstanding Competition Program category. Snub: "Westworld" Turns out "Westworld" wasn't the "Game of Thrones" successor HBO hoped it would be, earning only two acting nods for its third season, for supporting actors Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright. Snub: Kaitlyn Dever, Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable" For much of the voting period, the two stars of Netflix's harrowing "Unbelievable" seemed like locks for lead actress in a limited series nominations, but neither made the cut.

