TV Producer’s Son Arrested After Woman’s Dismembered Torso Found in Encino Dumpster

Samuel Haskell Jr. was arrested on Wednesday after the dismembered torso of a woman was found in a dumpster in Encino, California, roughly four miles from the home in Tarzana he shared with his wife, Mei Haskell, her parents, and the pair’s three children. He is the son of TV producer Samuel Haskell Sr., founder and president of Magnolia Hill Productions.

Haskell Jr. is currently being held on $2 million bail.

Authorities report that Mei and her parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshen Li, are missing. The pair’s three children were taken into state custody before being placed with family.

A homeless man found the torso while searching for recyclables in a dumpster near Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue early Wednesday morning. The LAPD’s Det. Efren Gutierrez said, “A dismembered female wrapped in a plastic bag. It was just outside the dumpster.”

Haskell Jr. was arrested after authorities reviewed security footage from the area where the dumpster is located. They also found evidence of a crime in his home.

Tuesday night police received a report that someone had spotted a body in a black bag outside Haskell’s home, but they were unable to back up the claim.

Before founding Magnolia Hill Productions, Haskell Sr. was the Worldwide Head of Television at William Morris. He worked on a number of productions, including “Mad About You,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Lost” and “Kings and Queens.”