Keke Palmer has filed a restraining order against her partner of two years, Darius Jackson. She alleged there were “many instances of physical violence” during their relationship, including him hitting her in front of their infant son, Leo.

Palmer said in paperwork filed on Thursday that she ended her relationship with Jackson in early October “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse [he] inflicted.”

The “Hustlers” and “Nope” actress and singer is seeking the protective order after an alleged Nov. 5 incident in which Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent” and “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

Palmer said she has security footage of the incident. She has asked for sole custody of their son, who is eight months old, Us Weekly reported onThursday.

She listed violent behavior Jackson allegedly engaged in, including “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment and other physical and emotional abuse.”

In July, Jackson was shouted down on social media for criticizing Palmer for hthe partially sheer jumpsuit she wore to an Usher concert. “It’s the outfit tho,” he tweeted at the time, “you a mom.”

Jackson initially defended his public chastisement of Palmer, tweeting, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family and my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

He later deleted his social media accounts.