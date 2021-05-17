Broadcast’s Reckoning: All the TV Shows Canceled Last Week (Photos)

ABC/The CW/Fox
After a long, strange TV season, it's time once again for the broadcast networks to make some tough decisions about which shows to bring back and which won't be returning in the fall. One of the season's biggest question marks, ABC's long-running "Grey's Anatomy," was picked up for an 18th season, but a number of other shows weren't so lucky. From freshman series like the Erin Brokovich-inspired "Rebel" to the CBS comedy "The Unicorn," here are all the shows scrapped by the networks as they look to make room for their new upcoming series.
The CW
Show: "Pandora" No. of seasons: 2 Net: The CW
Although "Pandora" last aired last year (but not last TV season), we just found out its fate last week.
Fox
Show: "Prodigal Son" No. of seasons: 2 Net: Fox
Fox gave the Tom Payne and Michael Sheen-led psychological family drama the axe last Monday ahead of its second season -- and now series -- finale this week.
ABC
Show: "Call Your Mother" No. of seasons: 1 Net: ABC
Kyra Sedgwick show was scrapped the week of Mother's Day. That's just not right.
ABC
Show: "American Housewife" No. of seasons: 5 Net: ABC
"American Housewife" seemingly tried out every night of the week, but it never found a time slot -- or an audience.
ABC
Show: "Rebel" No. of seasons: 1 Net: ABC
"Rebel" had a cause, but what it does not have is a second season order.
ABC
Show: "Mixed-ish" No. of seasons: 2 Net: ABC
"Mixed-ish" was no "Black-ish." The latter will wrap up next year with Season 8, the former won't make it to Season 3.
ABC
Show: "For Life" No. of seasons: 2 Net: ABC
"For Life" had a short life, just two seasons.
CBS
Show: "All Rise" No. of seasons: 2 Net: CBS
"All Rise" didn't get off to a hot start in TV ratings, and those didn't rise.
CBS
Show: "The Unicorn" No. of seasons: 2 Net: CBS
Perhaps more like a donkey, creatively.