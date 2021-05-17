We've Got Hollywood Covered
Broadcast’s Reckoning: All the TV Shows Canceled Last Week (Photos)

Make way for the freshmen

Tony Maglio and Reid Nakamura | May 17, 2021 @ 12:33 PM
ABC/The CW/Fox

After a long, strange TV season, it's time once again for the broadcast networks to make some tough decisions about which shows to bring back and which won't be returning in the fall. One of the season's biggest question marks, ABC's long-running "Grey's Anatomy," was picked up for an 18th season, but a number of other shows weren't so lucky. From freshman series like the Erin Brokovich-inspired "Rebel" to the CBS comedy "The Unicorn," here are all the shows scrapped by the networks as they look to make room for their new upcoming series.
Pandora
The CW
Show: "Pandora"  No. of seasons: 2  Net: The CW   Although "Pandora" last aired last year (but not last TV season), we just found out its fate last week.  
Prodigal Son
Fox
Show: "Prodigal Son"  No. of seasons: 2  Net: Fox   Fox gave the Tom Payne and Michael Sheen-led psychological family drama the axe last Monday ahead of its second season -- and now series -- finale this week.
Call Your Mother
ABC
Show: "Call Your Mother"  No. of seasons: 1  Net: ABC   Kyra Sedgwick show was scrapped the week of Mother's Day. That's just not right.  
American Housewife
ABC
Show: "American Housewife"  No. of seasons: 5  Net: ABC   "American Housewife" seemingly tried out every night of the week, but it never found a time slot -- or an audience.  
Rebel
ABC
Show: "Rebel"  No. of seasons: 1  Net: ABC   "Rebel" had a cause, but what it does not have is a second season order.  
ABC
Show: "Mixed-ish"  No. of seasons: 2  Net: ABC "Mixed-ish" was no "Black-ish." The latter will wrap up next year with Season 8, the former won't make it to Season 3.  
For Life
ABC
Show: "For Life"  No. of seasons: 2  Net: ABC   "For Life" had a short life, just two seasons.  
All Rise CBS
CBS
Show: "All Rise"  No. of seasons: 2    Net: CBS   "All Rise" didn't get off to a hot start in TV ratings, and those didn't rise.  
The Unicorn
CBS
Show: "The Unicorn"    No. of seasons: 2  Net: CBS   Perhaps more like a donkey, creatively.  