All the TV Productions Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, an increasing number of TV series are delaying or suspending production. With the number of impacted shows growing each day, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

Readers can find the roundup below, which we are updating as new information comes in.

Find the latest news on the late-night shows going without a live studio audience here and a list of conferences, events and festivals impacted here.

“Handmaid’s Tale”

The fourth season of the dystopian drama halted production as of Friday, March 13.

Several Disney Television Studios shows currently in production, including “Empire,” “American Housewife,” “Pose,” “Last Man Standing” and “The Orville”

In addition to the already shut down ABC Studios-produced “Grey’s Anatomy” (mentioned at length below) and Nat Geo’s “Genius Aretha (which hails from Fox 21 TV Studios), other series produced by divisions of Disney Television Studios that have postponed production for at least three weeks include ABC’s “American Housewife” (ABC Studios) Disney+’s “Big Shot” (ABC Studios), Fox’s “Empire,” “The Resident” and “Last Man Standing” (20th Century Fox TV), FX’s “Pose” (Fox 21 TV), USA Network’s “Queen of the South” (Fox 21 TV) and Hulu’s “The Orville (20th Century Fox TV).

“Power” spinoff series

Starz has halted production on “Power Book II: Ghost” and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” for at least one week due to concerns over COVID-19, an individual with knowledge of the decision tells TheWrap. The premium cable channel will follow guidance from the CDC, local officials and public health professionals as it decides how to proceed.

“America’s Got Talent,” “Family Feud,” “American Idol,” “The Price Is Right” and “Card Sharks”

As of March 14, production is wrapping early on “America’s Got Talent” Season 15’s audition rounds due to concerns over coronavirus, after which the show will then go into a scheduled hiatus, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap. “AGT” studio Fremantle will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days and weeks to determine any effect COVID-19 may have on upcoming production dates in April.

“Family Feud,” which is also produced by Fremantle, is suspending production immediately, with the studio also monitoring the situation before deciding how it may impact resumption of production at a later date, the insider told us.

“American Idol,” another Fremantle show, is currently on a scheduled production hiatus. As with the other shows, Fremantle will be watching the coronavirus situation closely before determining if COVID will have any effect on “Idol’s” live show productions in April, the insider told us.

Fremantle previously suspended production on “The Price Is Right” for the time being and postponed the start of production on “Card Sharks” Season 2.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “WandaVision”

Disney+ has shut down production on its upcoming Marvel Studios series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “WandaVision” over concerns of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, TheWrap has learned. The streaming service’s Marvel shows that are in pre-production will continue working remotely.

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which was filming in Prague, was the first to shut down with the other two following suit a few days later. The Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-led series had been filming in Atlanta, where Marvel Studios has filmed the majority of its movies, but then moved production to the Czech Republic capital city. Everyone has been told to return to Atlanta.

“Trish Regan Primetime” and “Kennedy”

“Fox Business’ primetime programs ‘Trish Regan Primetime’ and ‘Kennedy’ will both be on hiatus until further notice,” the network said in a March 13 statement. “Due to the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage, we are deploying all resources from both shows for staffing needs during critical market hours. FOX Business will run long form programming in primetime for the foreseeable future.”

All Netflix production in the U.S. and Canada

Netflix put a two-week hiatus on all of its film and TV production in North America on March 13 in response to government restrictions and health and safety precautions.

“The Witcher”

Netflix suspended production the second season of “The Witcher,” which is currently filming in the U.K., for two weeks on March 15.

Several Warner Bros. Television series and pilots, including “The Bachelorette,” “Young Sheldon” and “Batwoman” and “The Flash”

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin,” the studio said in a statement March 13. “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

16 Disney Television Studios pilots

These include “Adopted,” “The Big Leap,” “The Big Sky,” “The Brides,” “Harlem’s Kitchen,” “Home Economics,” “Kids Matter Now,” “My Village,” “Ordinary Joe,” “Prospect,” “Rebel,” “Thirtysomthing(else),” “Valley Trash,” “Work Wife,” “Wreckage” and the untitled comedy from Emily Kapnek and Dean Holland.

“Last Week Tonight” and “Real Time”

“As of Monday, March 16, ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ and ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ will both go on a temporary hiatus, due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic,” HBO said in a statement.

A new audience-less episode of “Real Time” will air Friday, and a shortened episode of “Last Week Tonight” will air Sunday.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely as the health and safety of our employees, guests and community is of the utmost importance.”

Several WarnerMedia shows, including “Righteous Gemstones,” “Barry,” “Succession,” “Euphoria” and “Snowpiercer”

“In response to the global emergency related to COVID-19, we are working closely with our creative teams to assess the status of each of our series in accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local health and government officials,” the company said March 13. “We will suspend production on some of our series currently filming and will delay those scheduled to start imminently. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is our number one priority.”

“The Daily Show” and “Lights Out”

“Our top priority is the safety of our guests and staff. Beginning Monday, March 16th, Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ and ‘Lights Out with David Spade ‘will temporarily suspend production as a precautionary measure. We will continue to closely monitor the situation per guidance issued by the CDC and public health authorities and hope to return Monday, March 30th.”

“Full Frontal”

“Following the news that the CBS production offices and studios where Full Frontal with Samantha Bee tapes had been compromised, the show has gone on hiatus and will be dark the week of March 16. This move is being made out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and production is monitoring the situation closely to determine how quickly and safely the show can return.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ has determined it is in the best interest of the staff and crew to suspend production on the show beginning Monday, March 16. We will continue to monitor this and hope to be back on the air with new shows Monday, March 30.”

“General Hospital”

“‘General Hospital’ will suspend production beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 10. We don’t anticipate an interruption in the broadcast of original episodes.”

“Tamron Hall”

“The ‘Tamron Hall’ show has determined it is in the best interest of the staff and crew to suspend production on the show beginning Monday, March 16. We will continue to monitor the situation and hope to be back on the air with new shows as soon as possible.”

FX Productions

The fourth season of “Snowfall,” Season 3 of “Atlanta,” the new installment of “Fargo” and the new drama series “Y” have all seen production postponed or delayed.

“Schooled” and “The Goldbergs”

Sony has shut down production on both ABC sitcoms.

“The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Kevin Can F**k Himself”

“The Walking Dead,” currently in pre-production on Season 11, and “Kevin Can F**k Himself,” currently in pre-production on Season 1, will both postpone going into physical production at least three weeks. “Walking Dead” prequel “Fear the Walking Dead” is currently in production on Season 4, with a previously planned hiatus next week now extended for an additional three weeks.

35 NBCUniversal shows, including “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “New Amsterdam” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Where possible, NBCU is pausing production for two weeks as a precautionary measure, and in some cases accelerating plans to wrap up physical production, across all Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studios and First Run Syndication series, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap on March 12.

An individual with knowledge tells TheWrap this amounts to 35 shows, including Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” franchise and “Law & Order: SVU,” as well as “New Amsterdam” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

NBCUniversal is working with showrunners to assess the best plan of action and will determine an appropriate start date for those shows to go back into production following the pause, the insider said.

All Universal Television shows that hadn’t yet started production (“Russian Doll,” “Little America,” “Rutherford Falls”)

All Universal Television series that have yet to enter production, like the second seasons of “Russian Doll,” “Little America” and Season 1 of “Rutherford Falls” have delayed production, a person with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap.

Several CBS, Showtime and Paramount Television Studios productions, including the “NCIS” franchise and CBS All Access’ “The Good Fight”

“Over the past few days, we began making decisions to temporarily postpone production on some of our pilots and current series,” CBS, Showtime and Paramount TV, all owned by ViacomCBS, said in a statement Thursday. “At this time, we are evaluating situations on a case-by-case basis, informed by the best information from health experts and government officials. Some productions may continue as long as they do not involve live audiences and/or environments that are considered at risk. The safety and welfare of our production team is our top priority.”

We do not know all the shows that have been affected by this policy, but an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap that production has been postponed on the “NCIS” franchise’s series as well as CBS All Access’ “The Good Fight.”

Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family” and original movies

“Our top priority is the health and safety of all cast, crew, and guests who are part of our productions,” Hallmark Channel’s parent company Crown Media said in a statement. “As new information becomes available regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we have decided to suspend production on our daytime lifestyle series, “Home & Family,” which films daily at Universal Studios, CA. The earliest a new episode could be taped is March 30, though no decision has been made about when production will resume. We plan to air encore episodes at this time, and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and state officials to determine the best time to return and produce new episodes of ‘Home & Family.’ Crown Media is also temporarily suspending production on its original movies, which are shot in various locations in the U.S. and around the world, and we will continue to monitor the global situation with assistance from health officials. The production pauses are a proactive measure to safeguard all involved.”

All Amazon Original Series Including “Carnival Row,” “Wheel of Time,” and “Lord of the Rings”

Amazon has paused production on all of its original series as of March 16. That includes the second season of Amazon’s fantasy series “Carnival Row,” which shut down production in Prague on March 12 over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, star Orlando Bloom said in a video posted to his Instagram stories. An individual with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap that production had indeed been halted on “Carnival Row,” Amazon’s adaptation of “The Wheel of Time,” and its upcoming “Lord of the Rings” prequel series, which was in production in New Zealand.

“Grace and Frankie”

Production on the Netflix show’s upcoming seventh and final season was put on hold on March 12, “to ensure the health and safety of our cast and crew,” according to a statement by production company Skydance.

“Grey’s Anatomy”

Showrunner Krista Vernoff, executive producer Debbie Allen and line producer James Williams announced the two-week production shut-down in a memo to the show’s cast and crew late on March 12, citing an “abundance of caution.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately,” the trio wrote. “We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves.

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50.

“Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed.”

All active filming on Apple TV+ series

Shows include, “The Morning Show,” produced by Media Res, “Foundation,” produced by Sykdaynce, “See,” produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content, “Servant,” produced by Blinding Edge Pictures, “Lisey’s Story,” produced by Warner Bros. and Bad Robot, “Mythic Quest,” produced by Lionsgate and “For All Mankind” produced by Sony.

“Riverdale”

“We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale,’ which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19,” “Riverdale” studio Warner Bros. Television said in a statement on Wednesday. “The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member.”

“The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority,” the statement continues. “We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on ‘Riverdale’ is currently suspended.”

“American Ninja Warrior”

The NBC competition series, which was set to being production on a new season March 13, has been postponed.

“Survivor”

“Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of ‘Survivor’ have taken the precautionary measure to delay production on the 41st season, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji,” CBS said in a statement. “Pending worldwide events, the plan is to return to production on May 19. The health and safety of the castaways and production members is our top priority.”

“The Amazing Race”

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of ‘The Amazing Race’ have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” a CBS spokesperson said.



“All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home,” continued the statement. “At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

“Tooning Out the News”

“CBS All Access is delaying the previously announced March 16th launch of its new daily animated variety news series, ‘Tooning Out the News,’ and production of the series will be temporarily postponed out of an abundance of caution. The welfare of our teams is of utmost importance and we will continue to monitor the situation, informed by health experts and government officials,” the streaming platform and CBS TV Studios said in a statement.

NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA and The Masters

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19,” the league said in a statement. “The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.”

The statement continued, “The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The National Hockey League and Major League Baseball have also moved to suspend their respective seasons amid the pandemic, and the NCAA has canceled its winter and spring championships.

Augusta National Golf Club postponed The Masters, which is the most prestigious PGA Tour tournament of the season, on March 13.

“The Wendy Williams Show”

The announcement was made in a memo to staff on March 12: “The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Considering the current escalation of the Coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely. However, the office will remain open for you to pick up any materials or personal items. In place of live shows we will air repeats and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. Thank you for everything you do and please stay safe!”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Following an earlier decision to cancel live audiences, both NBC late-night talk shows canceled a week’s worth of episodes entirely, starting a planned production hiatus early. A decision about future shows will be made at a later date, but the earliest either show could return would be March 30.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

CBS has also canceled a week of tapings for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” saying the show would “continue to monitor the situation closely with plans to return on Monday, March 30.”

“Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune”

The Sony-produced “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” are shooting without live audiences.