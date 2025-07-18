7 TV Shows to Watch If You Love James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

“Superman” has ignited a yearning for more heroic storytelling – whether it’s from people in capes or just through acts of kindness.

If you’re looking for more stories that capture the vibe of director James Gunn’s “Superman” film, but want it in TV size, there are more than enough options. Multiple renditions of Clark Kent exist on the small screen, and some of them are even pretty good. But there are more options than just other Superman stories.

From diving deeper into the DC universe Gunn is building to finding more shows that embody punk rock kindness, these are the TV shows you should watch after “Superman.”

Elizabeth Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin in a still from ‘Superman & Lois’ (The CW) Superman & Lois David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan’s Clark Kent and Lois Lane have crackling chemistry in “Superman,” and if you want more of that, you don’t have to stray far from the source material. “Superman & Lois” follows the Kryptonian years into his career, he’s married to Lois, and they have two teenage boys together. Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch are equally great as the iconic couple, and watching them juggle superheroics with raising a family is what makes the series so strong.

Tom Welling (Credit: CW) Smallville It’s a classic for a reason! “Smallville” boasts 10 long seasons of origin story for Clark Kent as he navigates learning about his powers – and his rogues gallery – before ever taking flight or donning the red and blue tights. The original CW superhero series has a bit of that early-aughts cheesiness to it, but it becomes endearing rather than a distraction. Tom Welling is a fine Clark Kent, but Michael Rosenbaum’s Lex Luthor is just as captivating, if not more. If you wanted, you could probably head-canon your way into saying “Smallville” was a prequel to James Gunn’s “Superman.”

The Arrowverse (Credit: The CW) The Arrowverse Why pick one show from The CW’s expansive Arrowverse when you can get the heaviest dose of DC content by ripping through them all? “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Supergirl,” “Black Lightning,” and technically “Superman & Lois” all combined for a fun small-screen universe that coincided with the height of the MCU’s popularity. There are plenty of familiar characters and even bigger swings with lesser-known DC entities. There are crossovers, big and small, that bring the stars of each show together for larger evils. If you start The Arrowverse now, you might be done by the time “Superman 2” comes out.

NBC The Good Place Few shows understand the “Superman” creed of kindness being punk rock more than “The Good Place.” The series follows a group of people who died and found themselves in the titular Good Place, which isn’t quite what they expect. What follows is four seasons of these people learning to be good and the virtue of that kindness. Get your dose of punk rock kindness from one of the best shows of the last decade.

HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” was the most in-demand superhero series in the U.S. in February 2022, according to Parrot Analytics. Peacemaker “Peacemaker” Season 1 landed a couple of years before “Superman,” and Season 2 is set to arrive just a month after the movie. For the fans ready to be all in on the new DC cinematic universe but missed the boat initially, “Peacemaker” is likely going to be a shockingly important cog in that greater machine. And if you wanted more James Gunn writing – with even more focus on his strength of working with lesser-known, borderline loser characters – “Peacemaker” has the sauce.

A still from “Creature Commandos.” (DC/Max) Creature Commandos The first animated series to be a part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC universe once again puts a group of rejects and losers together on a team to stop a greater evil. Also written by Gunn, the series also introduces fans to Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), who appears in “Superman” as well. If the character’s limited screentime still had you enticed by what he was doing with the government, then tune in for “Creature Commandos.”