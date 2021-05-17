upfront week broadcast tv

"Grey's Anatomy," "The Equalizer" and "Chicago Med" (ABC; CBS, NBC)

Upfront Week Lowdown: TV Networks Fight for Relevance as Streaming Dominance Grows

by | May 17, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

TV network chiefs prepare to sell themselves a year after streaming swallowed the bundle

For years during May’s Upfront Week, television network executives have trotted out stars to sell advertisers on why good old-fashioned linear TV is the best place to spend marketing dollars. That pitch has become harder to make as the number of linear viewers has dwindled and the companies that own those networks have reorganized to prioritize streaming.

But this year, they might not even try.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

