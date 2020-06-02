‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Cause of Death Released

Boyce, 30, was found dead on May 13 alongside his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27

June 2, 2020
gregory tyree boyce

Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor who appeared in “Twilight,” died from drug use, specifically fentanyl and cocaine intoxication on May 13, Clark County coroner John Fudenberg told TheWrap. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

Boyce died at age 30 and was found dead on May 13. He was found alongside his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the friends and families of Mr. Boyce and Ms. Adepoju during this difficult time,” the coroner’s office said in a statement.

Also Read: George Floyd Cause of Death: Independent Examiners Say 'Asphyxia,' County Examiner Says Heart Attack

Boyce, who is best known for playing Tyler Crowley in the first “Twilight” movie, was found when officials were called to a condominium east of the Las Vegas strip.

“Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them,” according to an insider who spoke with E! News, which reported the story of Tyree Boyce’s death.

Boyce, who turned 30 back in December, posted on Instagram,  “At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!!” Boyce’s last post on Instagram was on May 10.

He is survived by his 10-year-old daughter.

