The four "Twilight" films earned over $3.3 billion dollars at the global box office and turned stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart into household names. While the vampire film franchise didn't net any of its stars any acting accolades, many have found critical success with other roles.
Here are 10 stars who sank their teeth into meaty post-"Twilight" parts.
Getty Images
Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen)
Pattinson has worked primarily in indie films, earning praise for his roles in "Good Time" (2018) and "The Lighthouse" (2019). His next two projects are far more high profile; Pattinson is starring in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" this summer and will play the Caped Crusader
in 2021's "The Batman."
Getty Images
Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan)
Stewart has played everything from a warrior princess ("Snow White and the Huntsman") to a super spy ("Charlie's Angels"). She won the Cesar Award for Best Supporting Actress for "Clouds of Sils Maria" in 2015, and her recent turn as Jean Seberg in "Seberg" has been lauded (read our review here
).
TheWrap
Dakota Fanning (Jane Volturi)
An accomplished former child actor -- Fanning was the youngest acting nominee in SAG Awards history for 2001's "I Am Sam. After "Twilight," Fanning has had a slew of on-screen projects, including the critically-acclaimed sci-fi series "The Alienist." She'll next star opposite her sister Elle Fanning in "The Nightengale."
Getty Images
Rami Malek (Benjamin)
Malek had a small role in "Breaking Dawn: Part 2" as a member of the Egyptian vampire coven. He'd go on to win an Emmy for his role as a computer hacker in "Mr. Robot" and an Oscar for playing Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" -- making him arguably the most successful "Twilight" alumnus.
Getty Images
Anna Kendrick (Jessica Stanley)
In between filming the "Twilight" films, Kendrick earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for 2009's "Up In the Air" opposite George Clooney. Arguably one of the most prolific actors today, Kendrick had a starring role in the "Pitch Perfect" trilogy, and voiced the "Trolls" movie and its 2020 sequel, among many projects. She also executive produced and will star in two streaming series: "Dummy" on Quibi and "Love Life" on HBO Max.
Getty Images
Michael Sheen (Aro)
Sheen was already an accomplished actor before he portrayed Volturi leader Aro, earning critical acclaim for turns in "The Queen" and "Frost/Nixon." A versatile actor, he's nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for "Masters of Sex" and now stars in Fox's breakout hit "Prodigal Son."
TheWrap
Elizabeth Reaser (Esme Cullen)
Reaser has worked in film, theater and television since playing Edward Cullen's mom. She earned an Emmy-nod for a guest role on "Grey's Anatomy" around the time "Twilight" was released, and has gone on to star in "Manhunt: Unabomber," "Law & Order: True Crime" and "The Handmaid's Tale"
Getty Images
Peter Facinelli (Carlisle Cullen)
Facinelli followed his role as the Cullen patriarch with a seven-season run on the critically acclaimed "Showtime" series "Nurse Jackie."
Getty Images
Mackenzie Foy (Renesmee Cullen)
Only a child when she played Edward and Bella's daughter, Foy was praised for her supporting role in 2016's "Interstellar" -- earning Critic's Choice and Saturn Award nominations. She's since played the lead in Disney's "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms."
Getty Images
Lee Pace (Garrett)
Before playing Garrett in the final "Twilight" film, Pace was an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for "Pushing Daisies."
He had a starring role on AMC's acclaimed "Halt and Catch Fire," but is probably best known for his genre work portraying Elf king Thranduil in the "Hobbit" movies and Ronan the Accuser in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.