‘Twisted Metal’ Renewed for Season 3 at Peacock With New Showrunner David Reed

Your wish has been granted: More “Twisted Metal” is headed to Peacock.

The Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz-led series has been renewed for a third season, the streamer announced on Tuesday. The news comes after the second installment of the post-apocalyptic comedy series debuted on July 31.

There will be a changing of the guard for the third season, however, with David Reed (“The Boys”) taking over as showrunner as EP Michael Jonathan Smith exits.

Reed, who has an extended deal with Sony Pictures Television, has writing credits on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “The Magicians,” “Aquarius,” “Revolution” and “Supernatural.”

David Reed will executive produce the series alongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, with Will Arnett and Marc Forman of Electric Ave also executive producing alongside Anthony Mackie via Make It Gravy Productions, Jason Spire via Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato via Artists First, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s studio business Hermen Hulst. The show hails from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Twisted Metal” is a live-action adaptation of the PlayStation video game franchise, which follows as a motor-mouthed outsider is “offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland,” according to the logline.

“With the help of a trigger-happy car thief,” the synopsis continues, “he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

Mackie stars as John Doe, a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives, while Stephanie Beatriz stars as Quiet. The role of Sweet Tooth was played by Joe Seanoa and voiced by Will Arnett. Season 2 saw several additions to the cast, including Tiana Okoye as Dollface, Anthony Carrigan as Calypso, Michael James Shaw as Axel, Patty Guggenheim as Raven, Saylor Bell Curda as Mayhem, Richard de Klerk as Mr. Grimm and Lisa Gilroy as Vermin.

“Twisted Metal” Season 2 tallied up 993 million minutes viewed on Peacock, standing as Peacock’s No. 2 original returning scripted season.

Smith previously told TheWrap there would be “a lot of payoffs to a lot of ideas” if the show scored a Season 3 renewal, including many characters left to meet.

“I know we’ve left a lot of characters on the table, like where’s Warthog? So we have a lot more of the roster to get to and I have a lot of ideas for that,” he said at the time of the Season 2 finale launch. “Quite frankly, I even have an idea for Season 4 that I won’t spoil now, but I have an idea about where the end of Season 3 goes into Season 4. So we have a lot of story left to tell with these characters. There’s also the question of Minion and Dollface and where we leave that.”

Reed is repped by WME, Villains Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Twisted Metal” Season 2 is now streaming on Peacock.