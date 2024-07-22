Why That ‘Twisters’ Ending Kiss Was Cut

Anyone hoping to see a kiss between Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones at the end of “Twisters” may have left the theater disappointed. But it turns out, one of the most legendary filmmakers ever is responsible for that, and the actors don’t regret it one bit.

In a recent interview with Collider, Edgar-Jones revealed that it was Steven Spielberg who suggested that the two leads don’t end the movie with a kiss, even though director Lee Isaac Chung did shoot a version where they did. The actors didn’t say why exactly Spielberg advocated against it, but noted that they fully agree with the final decision.

“I think it stops the film feeling too cliched, actually,” Edgar-Jones explained. “I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something.”

Powell agreed, adding that the movie specifically isn’t “about them finding love” — at least not romantically.

“It’s returning Kate to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing. So that’s what you have at the end of the movie,” he said. “They share this thing, and her passion is reinvigorated, and her sense of home is reinvigorated. I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie.”

According to Chung in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the version of “Twisters” where Powell and Edgar-Jones do kiss was found to be “very polarizing” for audiences.

“I think it’s a better ending. And I think that people who want a kiss within it, they can probably assume that these guys will kiss someday,” the director explained. “And maybe we can give them privacy for that. In a way, this ending is a means to make sure that we really wrap things up with it in a celebratory, good way.”

“Twisters” is now in theaters everywhere.