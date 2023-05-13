RipTwitter Trends as Right-Wingers Disapprove of Elon Musk’s New CEO Hire: ‘The Death of the Platform’

Right-wing Twitter users are feeling betrayed by Elon Musk, who on Friday announced former NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino would be taking over as the social media site’s CEO. Republicans and MAGA supporters on the site are evidently shocked Musk would appoint someone as left-leaning as Yaccarino, and used #RipTwitter to voice their disdain.

“Twitter users are mourning the death of the platform,” wrote Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, an outspoken anti-vaccine proponent. “The #RipTwitter was trending this afternoon. And the feed was filled with posts and videos about Elon Musk’s newly appointed CEO, Linda Yaccarino. Absolutely correct!”

Twitter users are mourning the death of the platform: The hashtag #RipTwitter was trending this afternoon. And the feed was filled with posts and videos about Elon Musk’s newly appointed CEO, Linda Yaccarino.



Absolutely correct!🔥. https://t.co/st7c0zzq5n — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) May 13, 2023

Before being brought on as Twitter’s new chief executive, Yaccarino worked as the chair of advertising sales at NBCUniversal. Among the complaints about Yaccarino’s hiring are her association with the World Economic Forum, a global lobbying organization for multinational companies. Right-wingers have described the organization as an anti-capitalist force that is spreading “neoliberalism.” Along with #RipTwitter, users threw out #WEFPuppet to describe Yaccarino.

Elon Musk paid $54 billion to replace authoritarian Jack Dorsey 1.0 with totalitarian Jack Dorsey 2.0. 🤣🤣🤣#RIPTwitter#WEFpuppet



⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fC0FSfHTjL — Countess Myo-Carditis ❌VerseCannon❌💄 (@VerseCannon) May 13, 2023

Musk announced Yaccarino’s hiring on Twitter Friday morning, stating that she will “focus on business operations” while he focuses on “product design & new technology.” He also added that Twitter will eventually be transformed into a new “X” platform, which he deemed “the everything app.” Musk will remain at Twitter as executive chair and CTO.

Twitter has become more of a hub for far-right voices since Musk’s purchase of the tech giant, and Musk himself has said he will be voting Republican in the next election—making his appointment of Yaccarino all the more shocking to some. Here are some more complaints about Yaccarino from the right:

pandering to the establishment will not help Mr. Musk – new twitter will be old twitter in no time. — Яко Бекер (@Fishnoodle2000) May 13, 2023

The only conclusion I can make is that someone must have threatened Elon & or his family.#RIPTwitter — LT – Aust 🇦🇺 🌸 (@LT_Aust) May 13, 2023

Morning friends, 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



In case you missed it here is ELON MUSK burning down twitter after he HIRES LEFT WING ball banger, hater of Republicans and MAGA'S Linda Yaccarino.



Lets give them a warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/WBvraua6hQ — Sassy Madeline MAGA (@MadelineYMaga) May 13, 2023

Is it true that this nut is the new CEO of twitter?



"RIP Twitter" trends #1 after @elonmusk announces he's named @LindaYaccarino, Board Chair of the Ad Council and Chairman, Global Advertising and Partnerships of NBCUniversal, as the company's new CEO. @lindayacc pic.twitter.com/NgGF0RBELd — GregFellin.com (@GregFellin) May 13, 2023