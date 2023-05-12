mike-cavanagh-linda-yaccarino-elon-musk-getty

Comcast Corporation President Mike Cavanagh (left), former NBC exec and new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino and current Twitter CEO Elon Musk (Getty Images)

Linda Yaccarino’s NBCUniversal Exit Leaves Ad Industry in Shock Ahead of Upfronts

by and | May 12, 2023 @ 4:36 PM

As the executive jumps to lead Twitter, she leaves corporate turmoil in her wake at 30 Rock just days before its big show for buyers

“It ain’t good.”

That’s the reaction from one former television executive to advertising powerhouse Linda Yaccarino’s abrupt exit from NBCUniversal to become Twitter’s new CEO. It signals more turmoil for Comcast’s media arm, just three days before the company’s crucial upfronts presentation. On top of NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell’s recent ouster, the latest wave of corporate turmoil flooding 30 Rock feels like it’s straight out of an episode of “Succession.”

Become a member to read more.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap's TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?

To Boldly Stream: How Star Trek and Taylor Sheridan Are Lifting Paramount+ | Charts
Searching for the future of search

Google, Generative Search and the Web’s Uncertain Future | PRO Insight
Images from some of the comedies coming to theaters in 2023

Everyone’s a Comedian: Why Hollywood Is Struggling to Bring Comedies Back to Theaters

IMDb’s CEO Says Hollywood Should Embrace Tech: ‘There Are Better Ways to Tell Their Stories’
Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk

Jack Dorsey-Backed Bluesky Gains Traction As App Downloads Surge 600% in April
Sara Fischer on new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino

New Twitter CEO’s Biggest Goal Is to Convince ‘Erratic’ Elon Musk ‘Not to Fire Her,’ Axios Says (Video)
Linda Yaccarino

NBCUniversal Advertising Powerhouse Linda Yaccarino Exits to Serve as Twitter CEO
Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

How the Streamers Stack Up Right Now in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts