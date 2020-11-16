Twitter Slaps New Label on Trump’s False Victory Claim

Twitter added yet another warning label to one of President Donald Trump’s tweets in the very early hours of Monday morning. In the latest false tweet, Trump wrote, “I WON THE ELECTION.”

President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and Twitter was quick to note that.

“Official sources called this election differently,” said the label attached to the tweet. It linked back to a landing page created by Twitter on Nov. 7, which includes links to a number of top news outlets calling the race for Biden after days of vote counting in key states.

In a tweet Saturday, Trump appeared to acknowledge his own loss for the first time in over a week, writing that Biden “won” because of what Trump said was a “rigged” election. No evidence of serious voter fraud has been found in any state so far. Later Saturday, Trump reversed course, writing a new tweet to replace the first one: “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

Twitter labeled that one with the standard fact-check, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

As Trump has refused to concede or acknowledge his loss, Twitter has been labeling numerous tweets from the president and his allies for being “false or misleading.”