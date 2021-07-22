Twitter Surpasses 200 Million Daily Users, Beats Q2 Earnings Projections

Twitter on Thursday reported it added 7 million new daily users during the second quarter — pushing the company past the 200 million DAU threshold — while also topping Wall Street’s Q2 earnings estimates.

The San Francisco-based company now has 206 million DAUs overall.

Twitter reported $0.20 earnings per share — well above the 7 cent EPS analysts had projected — while its revenue of $1.05 billion was in-line with analyst expectations.

“As we enter the second half of 2021, we are shipping more, learning faster, and hiring remarkable talent,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement. “For example, our increased shipping cadence contributed to reaching 206 millionaverage monetizable DAU (mDAU) in Q2, up 11% year over year and 3% quarter over quarter. There’s a

tremendous opportunity to get the whole world to use Twitter.”

More to come…