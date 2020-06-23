Twitter Puts ‘Public Interest Notice’ on Trump Tweet Vowing Crackdown on ‘Autonomous Zone’

Twitter placed one of President Donald Trump’s tweets behind a click-through wall Tuesday, saying it violated a policy against “abusive behavior.”

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!”

The tweet itself now bears a badge that says, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Twitter’s official account also responded to the tweet, placing it behind an opt-in viewing screen.

“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” the statement said. “Per our policies, this Tweet will remain on the service given its relevance to ongoing public conversation. Engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but not Like, Reply, or Retweet it.”

This was not the first time Twitter has cracked down on one of the president’s tweets. Citing its “rules about glorifying violence,” at the end of May Twitter placed a content warning on an angry tweet by Trump that appeared to threaten the use of violence against rioters in Minneapolis.

Trump’s original statement on the “autonomous zone” was in reference to the prospect of police-free zones popping up in cities around America as protests and unrest over systemic racism continue.