Jon Cryer still has a lot of love and well wishes for his former costar Charlie Sheen. But at this point, the “Two and a Half Men” star isn’t sure he wants to get back into business with Sheen.

During Cryer’s appearance on “The View” on Friday, in support of his new NBC sitcom “Extended Family,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that Sheen and “Two and a Half” men creator Chuck Lorre have mended their relationship since Sheen’s infamous firing in 2011. So, bearing that in mind, Farah Griffin wondered if the trio might re-team for a new version of the show.

Cryer noted that he is thrilled to see Sheen in a better place with his mental health and sobriety, and equally as happy that Lorre and Sheen’s friendship has rekindled. But, Cryer was also quick to be honest about his doubts, saying “I don’t know how that happens.”

“The thing for me is, when ‘Two and a Half Men’ was happening, Charlie was like, the highest paid actor in television, probably ever,” he explained. “There has been nobody that has surpassed the enormous amount of money he was making. And yet, he blew it up!”

He continued, “So, you kind of have to think — I love him, I wish him the best, I hope he should live in good health for the rest of his life, but I don’t know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time.”

Cryer conceded though that if maybe the idea was “a one-off,” he could be more open to it.

“The View” airs weekdays on ABC at 11 a.m. ET.