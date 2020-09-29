Go Pro Today

Two-Thirds of Hollywood Workers See Little or No Accountability for Sexual Offenders, Anita Hill-Led Survey Finds

The Hollywood Commission founded by Nina Shaw and Kathleen Kennedy released its initial findings from an anonymous study of 9,630 entertainment industry professionals

| September 29, 2020 @ 8:00 AM
Anita Hill Hollywood Commission

Getty Images

Three years after the birth of the #MeToo movement, a majority of workers in Hollywood – nearly two-thirds – still do not believe that powerful sexual harassers and offenders will be held accountable for their actions, according to the initial survey results from the Anita Hill-led Hollywood Commission.

The Hollywood Commission, which is chaired by Hill and founded by entertainment lawyer Nina Shaw and Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, found that only 35% of the survey’s sample of 9,630 anonymous respondents believed it was very likely or somewhat likely that their harassers would see consequences as a result of reporting.

This was consistent among professionals across the entertainment industry, from television and film, commercials, live theater, agencies, at the corporate level, or between studio and independent projects or union and non-union jobs. What’s more, only 45% of men believe someone in power would be held accountable for harassing a lower-level employee, while only 28% of women felt the same way. And those from under-represented groups often had an even bleaker outlook on accountability should they report.

Also Read: Anita Hill Says Harvey Weinstein Conviction Is 'Only the Beginning'

The Hollywood Commission, which primarily gathered research between November 2019 to February of this year, launched an anonymous survey of Hollywood workers that aimed to get an industry-wide portrait of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and identify the different tools, resources and systems that people in the industry are demanding to see real change.

In all, the survey fielded responses from 9,630 people currently working, seeking work or previously working in Hollywood. The survey also gathered 3,300 written, narrative responses from individuals who described in detail their experience dealing with harassment and abuse in Hollywood, as well as the resources they desire to hold people accountable.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Commission released its findings on accountability in Hollywood, which is the first of what will be five separate reports that will roll out through the end of the year. The others will focus on bias in the industry, bullying, the progress that has been made since #MeToo, and an overall report and recommendations for how industry leaders can move forward.

“For too long in Hollywood, there have been ‘open secrets’ about the harassment perpetrated on workers by powerful people who are able to successfully evade accountability for their actions,” Hill, chair of The Hollywood Commission for Eliminating Harassment and Advancing Equality, said in a statement. “With this survey, we have identified the most vulnerable workers in Hollywood and the resources and systems that will provide support and a safety net for them. Our expectation is that these tools will be the foundation to build a new era of transparency and accountability for all workers in the entertainment industry.”

Also Read: Black Women 'Missing' in a Third of 2019's Top Grossing Films, New USC Report Shows

The survey’s narrative responses create a startling picture of what many respondents saw as a lack of real progress, or progress only in terms of the most famous and powerful offenders and victims.

“Just because a few famous offenders are being held accountable when reported by the most famous victims does not mean anything has changed for the rest of us,” one respondent wrote anonymously in their survey.

“What we have now is an environment where everyone jumps on the bandwagon AFTER an abuser has been outed, which creates the illusion that they are not tolerated,” another said. “That makes for the occasional good PR but doesn’t change anything.”

The Commission additionally found the breadth of reasons that many victims do not report, whether because they didn’t think they would be taken seriously, they didn’t think anything would be done, they did not have the appropriate system or person to report to, or most concerning, that they would be retaliated against for reporting.

Also Read: ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish Was Investigated Over Sexual Misconduct Accusation From 2016

Of the workers who said they experienced gender harassment or unwanted sexual attention in the workplace, 60% feared that the conduct was not serious enough to report, and over a quarter of those said they didn’t think anything would be done if they reported. Meanwhile, 69% of people who experienced a form of sexual coercion in the workplace believed nothing would be done if they reported.

Victims and witnesses also said in the survey that they didn’t have someone they could comfortably report abuses to, whether a supervisor, human resources department or a legal, compliance or ethics department. Only 36% of respondents did report to someone who could take action.

For the rest of the respondents, their primary offenders tended to be in powerful positions, either those who could influence their ability to get or keep a job or could harm their reputation in the industry. Witnesses and victims alike were hesitant to report because they feared retaliation, and approximately two-fifths (41%) said they experienced some form of retaliatory behavior as a result of reporting harassment.

For instance, 44% of those who experienced sexual coercion said they thought they would be labeled “difficult to work with” if they reported, 29% of those feared it could end their careers, and 39% didn’t trust their report would be kept confidential.

Also Read: Rose McGowan on Alexander Payne's Sexual Misconduct Denial: 'Why Do These Men Always Lie?'

Based on the results of the accountability portion of the survey, The Hollywood Commission is launching two resources, a repeat offender platform and a pilot program for bystander intervention training.

The repeat offender technology platform will allow workers who have experienced sexual misconduct, discrimination, harassment, bullying or microaggressions the ability to share their experiences anonymously. The platform is also built on conditional reporting, such that it can help to identify repeat offenders or the same offender and allow companies to decide whether to engage in a deeper investigation. The platform will launch in a beta in Q1 of 2021.

The Commission will also launch a pilot program of bystander intervention training, training 450 entertainment workers who will train other employees on how to appropriately intervene and respond should they witness workplace misconduct.

More reports from the additional findings of the survey will be released beginning in October.

Power Women Summit 2019 Portrait Gallery, From Eva Longoria to Rachel Zoe (Photos)
Chrissy Metz, actress  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Diane Warren, songwriter Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Eva Longoria, actress, producer and director  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Rita Wilson, actress, producer, singer and songwriter  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Mira Sorvino, actress and activist  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Jenna Dewan, actress and author  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Rosanna Arquette, actress and activist  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Daphne Zuniga, actress and director  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Nicole Richie, actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Sophia Bush, actress and activist  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Diane Guerrero, actress  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Rachel Zoe, CEO, designer and philanthropist   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Stephanie Beatriz, actress  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Gina Torres, actress   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Alysia Reiner, actress, activist and producer  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Alma Har'el, director   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Gigi Gorgeous, activist and author  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Gloria Calderon Kellett, showrunner, writer, producer, director and actress  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Morgan Fairchild, actress Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Anna Nimiriano, editor in chief, Juba Monitor  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Alison Hoffman, CMO, Starz Network  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Alli Webb, co-founder of Drybar and Squeeze  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Anna Babinets, investigative journalist  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Knatokie Ford, STEM & entertainment engagement adviser, Association of National Advertiser's SEEHER Initiative  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Bianca de la Garza, journalist and entrepreneur   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Cara Stein, chief talent officer, NBC Universal   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Carolyn Kylstra, editor in chief, SELF Magazine   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Aimee Allison, founder and president, SHE The People  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Cassidy Lange, co-president of production, MGM Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Cindy Chupack, TV writer, producer and director  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Elisa Lees Munoz, executive director, IWMF  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Alice Dickens Koblin, SVP and head of unscripted programming, Starz  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Colleen Bell, executive director, California Film Commission  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Sharon Waxman, founder and editor in chief, TheWrap  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Debbie White, partner/vice-chair, music industry, Loeb & Loeb LLP   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Dee Dee Myers, EVP of worldwide public affairs, Warner Bros.  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Faith Rodgers, R. Kelly survivor and author Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Elisa Parker, co-founder, Show Up for Her  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Erica Huggins, president, Fuzzy Door Entertainment   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Erin Andrews, Fox Sports broadcaster  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Fatima Husain, principal, Comcast Ventures   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Ivy Kagan Bierman, entertainment partner, Loeb & Loeb LLP  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Cori Bush, congressional candidate Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Jo Ling Kent, correspondent, NBC News   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Justice Singleton, screenwriter, director, poet and stand-up comedian Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Kelly McCreary, actress   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Kristin Johns, influencer and content creator  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Lauren Jolda, powerhouse program manager, Linkedin  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, founder, The Skinny Confidential   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Sarah Shahi, actress  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Liz Sly, Beirut bureau chief, The Washington Post   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Lolo Spencer, influencer, actress and model  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Lucia Pineda, news director of 100% Noticias   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Nancy Josephson, partner, WME Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Nastya Stanko, broadcast journalist    Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Nats Getty, model and activist  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Robbie Brenner, executive producer, Mattel Films  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Sahar Saidi, founder and CEO, Lus Brands Inc.  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Simone Missick, actress   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Sophia Rossi, co-founder, Hello Giggles   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Sue Obeidi, Director, MPAC Hollywood Bureau  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto   
Teal Newland, SVP, Marketing & New Platforms, Conde Nast Entertainment   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Tony Gonzalez, NFL Hall of Famer and Fox News sports analyst   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Director Jay Roach with "Bombshell" producers Beth Kono and Michelle Graham  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)

Related Content