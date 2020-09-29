Three years after the birth of the #MeToo movement, a majority of workers in Hollywood – nearly two-thirds – still do not believe that powerful sexual harassers and offenders will be held accountable for their actions, according to the initial survey results from the Anita Hill-led Hollywood Commission.

The Hollywood Commission, which is chaired by Hill and founded by entertainment lawyer Nina Shaw and Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, found that only 35% of the survey’s sample of 9,630 anonymous respondents believed it was very likely or somewhat likely that their harassers would see consequences as a result of reporting.

This was consistent among professionals across the entertainment industry, from television and film, commercials, live theater, agencies, at the corporate level, or between studio and independent projects or union and non-union jobs. What’s more, only 45% of men believe someone in power would be held accountable for harassing a lower-level employee, while only 28% of women felt the same way. And those from under-represented groups often had an even bleaker outlook on accountability should they report.

Anita Hill Says Harvey Weinstein Conviction Is 'Only the Beginning'

The Hollywood Commission, which primarily gathered research between November 2019 to February of this year, launched an anonymous survey of Hollywood workers that aimed to get an industry-wide portrait of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and identify the different tools, resources and systems that people in the industry are demanding to see real change.

In all, the survey fielded responses from 9,630 people currently working, seeking work or previously working in Hollywood. The survey also gathered 3,300 written, narrative responses from individuals who described in detail their experience dealing with harassment and abuse in Hollywood, as well as the resources they desire to hold people accountable.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Commission released its findings on accountability in Hollywood, which is the first of what will be five separate reports that will roll out through the end of the year. The others will focus on bias in the industry, bullying, the progress that has been made since #MeToo, and an overall report and recommendations for how industry leaders can move forward.

“For too long in Hollywood, there have been ‘open secrets’ about the harassment perpetrated on workers by powerful people who are able to successfully evade accountability for their actions,” Hill, chair of The Hollywood Commission for Eliminating Harassment and Advancing Equality, said in a statement. “With this survey, we have identified the most vulnerable workers in Hollywood and the resources and systems that will provide support and a safety net for them. Our expectation is that these tools will be the foundation to build a new era of transparency and accountability for all workers in the entertainment industry.”

Black Women 'Missing' in a Third of 2019's Top Grossing Films, New USC Report Shows

The survey’s narrative responses create a startling picture of what many respondents saw as a lack of real progress, or progress only in terms of the most famous and powerful offenders and victims.

“Just because a few famous offenders are being held accountable when reported by the most famous victims does not mean anything has changed for the rest of us,” one respondent wrote anonymously in their survey.

“What we have now is an environment where everyone jumps on the bandwagon AFTER an abuser has been outed, which creates the illusion that they are not tolerated,” another said. “That makes for the occasional good PR but doesn’t change anything.”

The Commission additionally found the breadth of reasons that many victims do not report, whether because they didn’t think they would be taken seriously, they didn’t think anything would be done, they did not have the appropriate system or person to report to, or most concerning, that they would be retaliated against for reporting.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish Was Investigated Over Sexual Misconduct Accusation From 2016

Of the workers who said they experienced gender harassment or unwanted sexual attention in the workplace, 60% feared that the conduct was not serious enough to report, and over a quarter of those said they didn’t think anything would be done if they reported. Meanwhile, 69% of people who experienced a form of sexual coercion in the workplace believed nothing would be done if they reported.

Victims and witnesses also said in the survey that they didn’t have someone they could comfortably report abuses to, whether a supervisor, human resources department or a legal, compliance or ethics department. Only 36% of respondents did report to someone who could take action.

For the rest of the respondents, their primary offenders tended to be in powerful positions, either those who could influence their ability to get or keep a job or could harm their reputation in the industry. Witnesses and victims alike were hesitant to report because they feared retaliation, and approximately two-fifths (41%) said they experienced some form of retaliatory behavior as a result of reporting harassment.

For instance, 44% of those who experienced sexual coercion said they thought they would be labeled “difficult to work with” if they reported, 29% of those feared it could end their careers, and 39% didn’t trust their report would be kept confidential.

Rose McGowan on Alexander Payne's Sexual Misconduct Denial: 'Why Do These Men Always Lie?'

Based on the results of the accountability portion of the survey, The Hollywood Commission is launching two resources, a repeat offender platform and a pilot program for bystander intervention training.

The repeat offender technology platform will allow workers who have experienced sexual misconduct, discrimination, harassment, bullying or microaggressions the ability to share their experiences anonymously. The platform is also built on conditional reporting, such that it can help to identify repeat offenders or the same offender and allow companies to decide whether to engage in a deeper investigation. The platform will launch in a beta in Q1 of 2021.

The Commission will also launch a pilot program of bystander intervention training, training 450 entertainment workers who will train other employees on how to appropriately intervene and respond should they witness workplace misconduct.

More reports from the additional findings of the survey will be released beginning in October.

Chrissy Metz, actress Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Diane Warren, songwriter Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Eva Longoria, actress, producer and director Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Rita Wilson, actress, producer, singer and songwriter Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Mira Sorvino, actress and activist Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Jenna Dewan, actress and author Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Rosanna Arquette, actress and activist Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Daphne Zuniga, actress and director Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Nicole Richie, actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Sophia Bush, actress and activist Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Diane Guerrero, actress Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Rachel Zoe, CEO, designer and philanthropist Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Stephanie Beatriz, actress Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Gina Torres, actress Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Alysia Reiner, actress, activist and producer Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Alma Har'el, director Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Gigi Gorgeous, activist and author Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Gloria Calderon Kellett, showrunner, writer, producer, director and actress Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Morgan Fairchild, actress Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Anna Nimiriano, editor in chief, Juba Monitor Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Alison Hoffman, CMO, Starz Network Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Alli Webb, co-founder of Drybar and Squeeze Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Anna Babinets, investigative journalist Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Knatokie Ford, STEM & entertainment engagement adviser, Association of National Advertiser's SEEHER Initiative Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Bianca de la Garza, journalist and entrepreneur Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Cara Stein, chief talent officer, NBC Universal Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Carolyn Kylstra, editor in chief, SELF Magazine Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Aimee Allison, founder and president, SHE The People Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Cassidy Lange, co-president of production, MGM Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Cindy Chupack, TV writer, producer and director Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Elisa Lees Munoz, executive director, IWMF Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Alice Dickens Koblin, SVP and head of unscripted programming, Starz Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Colleen Bell, executive director, California Film Commission Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Sharon Waxman, founder and editor in chief, TheWrap Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Debbie White, partner/vice-chair, music industry, Loeb & Loeb LLP Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Dee Dee Myers, EVP of worldwide public affairs, Warner Bros. Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Faith Rodgers, R. Kelly survivor and author Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Elisa Parker, co-founder, Show Up for Her Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Erica Huggins, president, Fuzzy Door Entertainment Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Erin Andrews, Fox Sports broadcaster Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Fatima Husain, principal, Comcast Ventures Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Ivy Kagan Bierman, entertainment partner, Loeb & Loeb LLP Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Cori Bush, congressional candidate Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Jo Ling Kent, correspondent, NBC News Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Justice Singleton, screenwriter, director, poet and stand-up comedian Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Kelly McCreary, actress Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Kristin Johns, influencer and content creator Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Lauren Jolda, powerhouse program manager, Linkedin Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, founder, The Skinny Confidential Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Sarah Shahi, actress Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Liz Sly, Beirut bureau chief, The Washington Post Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Lolo Spencer, influencer, actress and model Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Lucia Pineda, news director of 100% Noticias Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Nancy Josephson, partner, WME Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Nastya Stanko, broadcast journalist Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Nats Getty, model and activist Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Robbie Brenner, executive producer, Mattel Films Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Sahar Saidi, founder and CEO, Lus Brands Inc. Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Simone Missick, actress Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Sophia Rossi, co-founder, Hello Giggles Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Sue Obeidi, Director, MPAC Hollywood Bureau Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Teal Newland, SVP, Marketing & New Platforms, Conde Nast Entertainment Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Tony Gonzalez, NFL Hall of Famer and Fox News sports analyst Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto Director Jay Roach with "Bombshell" producers Beth Kono and Michelle Graham Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)