Ty Burrell Signs First-Look Deal With 20th Century Fox TV, Sets Family Comedy at ABC

“Modern Family” star Ty Burrell has signed a two-year first-look deal with 20th Century Fox Television via his newly launched production company Desert Whale Productions, TheWrap has learned.

The company has already set up its first project, the surrogate comedy “Yours, Mine & Paul,” at ABC.

Written by Burrell’s “Mouth Feelings” co-host Julia Meltzer, the series centers on a woman who agrees to be a surrogate for her best friend Paul and his husband, whom she hates. Burrell will serve as an executive producer on the project, alongside the three other “Mouth Feelings” hosts, Mel Cowan, Jonny Meeks and Joel Spence.

Also Read: Ty Burrell Joins Amy Poehler's Animated Comedy 'Duncanville'

The new deal comes after Burrell wrapped an 11-season run on ABC and 20th’s “Modern Family” earlier this year. He currently stars on the Fox animated comedy “Duncanville,” which is also produced by 20th Century Fox TV.

“Thank you so much to Peter, Dana, Craig, Karey, Carolyn, Cheryl and too many more great executives to mention in this quote,” Burrell said in a statement to Deadline, which first reported news of the deal. “I’m thrilled to continue working with the good people who, for 11 years, paid me to make a fool out of myself as Phil Dunphy. Now I’ll finally have the opportunity to do it on my own.”

“While Modern Family recently came to an end after 11 incredible seasons, we are so happy that our relationship with Ty continues through this new deal,” added 20th Century Fox TV president Carolyn Cassidy. “Yours, Mine and Paul’s proves his considerable talents extend well beyond performing to developing and producing as well. He brought us this fantastic script from a promising young writer he identified, and ABC loved it as much we did. So the great news is Ty is staying in the 20th ‘family’ on this and hopefully many more projects to come.”