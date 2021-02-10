Tye Sheridan has joined the cast of George Clooney’s next film, “The Tender Bar,” which is set up at Amazon and will star alongside Ben Affleck.

Clooney is directing the film from a screenplay by “The Departed” writer William Monahan, and he’s also producing under his Smokehouse Pictures banner with Grant Heslov, as will Ted Hope under his first look deal with Amazon Studios.

“The Tender Bar” is based off a memoir by Pulitzer Prize-winning author J.R. Moehringer, who is also the film’s subject and who will also serve as an executive producer on the film. The memoir recounts Moehringer’s adolescent years as he grows up on Long Island in search of a father figure among the patrons at his uncle’s bar.

It’s unclear who Sheridan or Affleck would play in the film.

Sheridan is known for his role as Cyclops in the X-Men franchise and as the lead in Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” adapted from Ernest Cline’s novel. He also recently starred in a Quibi thriller “Wireless” and will be seen in Neil Burger’s sci-fi “Voyagers” and in Paul Sheridan’s “The Card Counter” opposite Oscar Isaac.

Clooney had a big hit on his hands with his most recent film for Netflix, “The Midnight Sky,” and Affleck will next be seen in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” and is directing “The Big Goodbye” about the making of Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown.”

