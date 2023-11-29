Note: The following story contains spoilers from the “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” Season 2 finale.

After emerging as the victors of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” Season 2, “The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron and former “Bachelor” Nick Viall pointed to the “psychological warfare” they endured while on their respective seasons of franchise for preparing them for the intense eight-day experience in the New Zealand mountains.

“I think there’s something about the kind of the psychological warfare that going through the ‘Bachelor’ experience of puts you through,” Viall told TheWrap, referring to the success of himself and Cameron, as well as former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown, who won the first season of the Fox reality show.

“There needs to be a case study, because Hannah did it, we [did] it,” Cameron added. “What is ‘Bachelor’ Nation doing to us to get us prepared for this? We’re three for three.”

Viall also reflected on the drive his fellow “Bachelor” peers had before even entering the franchise, saying “they call [Hannah B.] the beast for a reason.”

“Tyler’s had immense amount of success and Hannah is an absolute star in ‘Bachelor’ nation and she’s known for her grit and perseverance — no one would bet against her,” Viall said. “I think it’s a combination of what we had to experience in that world and just kind of the personalities that we are.”

As previous and current reality stars, Cameron also noted he, Viall and Brown were all better accustomed to the aftermath of being on an unscripted series and the floodgates of critiques on social media as the season rolls out months later.

“A big part of it, too, is not just what you experience just when you’re filming or being a part of the show, but it’s also afterwards because it’s such a public show, and there’s backlash,” Cameron said. “There’s always things that we’ve all gone through, that I think builds us up [and] makes us mentally stronger — I mean, social media is a war zone — I think this really does prep us to get through some of the mental aspect.”

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” Season 2 is streaming on Hulu.