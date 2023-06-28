Producer, actor, writer and director Tyler Perry has set his first film at Amazon Studios, “Black, White, & Blue,” which falls under the four-picture film deal Perry and the studio forged in November, the company announced on Wednesday.

The film was written, directed, and produced by Perry and stars Kat Graham (“The Vampire Diaries”), Tyler Lepley (“Harlem”), Meagan Tandy (“Batwoman”), Josh Adeyeye (“Ruthless”), RonReaco Lee (“First Wives Club”), Jimi Stanton (“Your Honor”), Shannon LaNier (“God’s Not Dead 3”), and Nick Barrotta (“The Oval”).

The official logline is as follows: “Fela Blackburn’s life is shattered when she loses her husband, Rodney Blackburn, at the hands of a police officer. Determined to get to the bottom of the incident and seek justice, she leans on her best friend, Marley Wells, who is a lawyer, and her husband, Tony Wells, who is a former cop turned private investigator, to use their influence to find the truth. But as the truth unfolds, Fela learns that her entire world is rooted in lies and betrayal.”

In addition to Perry via Tyler Perry Studios, producers include Tyler Perry Studios’ Angi Bones and Will Areu; and Jamall Ellzy.

Perry broke out in Hollywood in 2005 with the surprise smash “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.” The adaptation of his self-penned stage play introduced filmgoing audiences to Madea, the fast-talking grandmother played (in a supporting role) by Perry himself.

Perry is also set to write, produce and direct a World War II film for Netflix called “Six Triple Eight.”