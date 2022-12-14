Tyler Perry to Write, Produce and Direct WWII Film ‘Six Triple Eight’ at Netflix￼

Tyler Perry will direct his next feature film for Netflix with “Six Triple Eight” about the 6888th battalion, the only all-black, all-female battalion in the World War II effort, the company announced on Wednesday.

The film is based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media.

The official synopsis is as follows: “Six Triple Eight” tells the inspiring true story of the incredible and brave women of the only all-black, all-female World War 2 Battalion. These 855 women joined the war effort with little knowledge of what exactly they would be doing, but were quickly given the mission of a lifetime: sort through and fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail. A herculean task, that most thought to be impossible, the women not only succeeded but did it in half the time they were given. Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home. The motto that kept them going each day was one they created themselves: “No Mail, Low Morale.” The women of the 6888 weren’t just delivering mail, they were delivering hope.

The producers are Tyler Perry, Nicole Avant for Her Excellency Productions, Keri Selig for Intuition Productions, Carlota Espinosa, Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios. The executive producer is Peter Guber for Mandalay Pictures.

The story of the 6888th Postal Directory Battalion has been kept out of history books, ignored by the national spotlight, until now — nearly 75 years later. On March 14th, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the bill for the women to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest honor.

“Six Triple Eight” will mark Tyler Perry’s fourth film directed for Netflix following “A Fall From Grace,” “A Madea Homecoming,” which was in the Top 10 in 43 countries, and “A Jazzman’s Blues,” which was in the Top 10 in 55 countries. He was also part of the ensemble of Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” which is in the Top 10 Most Popular Films on Netflix.