Type Investigations Names Mark J. Rochester Editor-in-Chief

Rochester spoke to TheWrap about taking over a newsroom in the time of a pandemic

| March 25, 2020 @ 3:00 AM
Mark Rochester

Type Investigations

Mark J. Rochester was announced Wednesday as the new editor-in-chief of Type Investigations, the investigative reporting arm of  Type Media Center.

He told TheWrap exclusively, “Aside from the logistics of newsgathering and making sure all the reporters and editors working for us during this pandemic are healthy and safe, I want to expand or build upon our partner network.”

“Well, organization management and senior editorial leadership have been doing an outstanding job communicating clearly with staff, fellows and freelancers we work with over the last several weeks to stress that everyone’s first priority is to stay healthy and protect themselves and families,” the veteran journalist added. “Working remotely is itself a difficult logistical challenge in any professional environment, and it is especially daunting when trying to conduct accountability journalism that depends so much on building sources, obtaining documents and data on sensitive, complex issues.”

Also Read: Fox News Tells Staffers to Take Temperature Before Work as Coronavirus Cases in NY Office Reach 6

The Type Investigations team under Rochester, who takes over March 30, will focus on other issues beyond the current pandemic, he noted: “And while we’ll be reporting on the crisis and its fallout, we’re going to continue pursuing the other issues that are core to Type’s mission — election integrity, economic inequality, corporate malfeasance, under-regulation, criminal justice issues and other issues — we remain committed to those subjects as well.”

Rochester was formerly the senior news director for investigations at the Detroit Free Press and, before that, served as executive editor of the Rock Hill Herald and deputy managing editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Type Media Center (formerly The Nation Institute) encompasses several programs and a community of hundreds of journalists, authors and writing fellows. The center includes a bestselling book publishing imprint, Bold Type Books (formerly known as Nation Books), and the award-winning Type Investigations (formerly known as the Investigative Fund), among others.

“One important benchmark for me will be to broaden the reach of our investigative reporting so that stories conducted along with our partner newsrooms reach the largest possible audiences, so that the impact of that storytelling has the greatest chances of spearheading concrete change,” said Rochester.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • Tom Hanks Idris Elba Lucian Grainge Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar
  • Placido Domingo
  • Aaron Tveit Getty
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty
1 of 22

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue