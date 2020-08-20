Tyra Banks Signs First-Look Deal With ABC Signature

Tyra Banks, the new host of “Dancing With the Stars,” has signed a first-look deal with ABC Entertainment and the newly renamed ABC Signature television studio.

Under the deal, Banks’ company, Bankable Productions, will focus on producing both scripted content at ABC Signature and new unscripted programming for the broadcast network.

“Ever since I was a little girl growing up in Inglewood, California, I’ve been enamored by the magic of Disney. Joining the family at ABC feels like a homecoming of sorts,” Banks said in a statement. “Karey Burke, Rob Mills, Jonnie Davis and their teams are visionary leaders. My Bankable team and I are pumped to create dynamic, can’t-miss programming that is loud, splashy and spans to international shores. From dramas and docu-series to comedies and cartoons, we’re coming to your screens with a mission to entertain you and your families in the most unexpected ways.”

Bankable Productions most recently produced the Freeform original movie “Life Size 2,” which saw Banks reprise her role from the original ABC film. Hayley Lozitsky is executive vice president of Bankable Productions and Sabrina Besla is director of development and in-house writer.

“Tyra’s fierce and undeniable passion has not only made her one of the biggest stars to date, it has created an incredible connection with female audiences across multiple generations,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said. “We are so excited to welcome Bankable into the family and are looking forward to collaborating with Tyra and her all-star, female-led team.”

Last month, ABC tapped Tyra Banks to serve as the new host and executive producer of a reimagined “Dancing With the Stars” airing this fall. She takes over for Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews, who were let go from the show in July.