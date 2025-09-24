Tyra Banks Joins ‘Bel-Air’ Season 4 as Guest Star

Tyra Banks has joined the cast for the fourth and final season of “Bel-Air” as a guest star.

The supermodel will play a “former college classmate with a big personality who Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) is reluctantly reunited with,” according to Peacock.

This will be a blast from the past for Banks, who also appeared in the original “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” She starred as Will’s ex-girlfriend from Philadelphia, Jackie Ames, in seven episodes. The hit ’90s sitcom marked the legendary model’s very first TV appearance.

She’ll guest star alongside cast members Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.

Here’s a breakdown of Season 4: “Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.”

Carla Banks-Waddles serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner for the fourth season. Other EPs include Morgan Cooper, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz. David Boorstein, Des Moran, Shukree Tilghman and Felicia Pride are co-executive producers.

“Bel-Air” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc. Meanwhile, Banks is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment, Agency, United Talent Agency, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole, and IMG for modeling.

“Bel-Air” Season 4 premieres Nov. 24 on Peacock.